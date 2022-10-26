Opening Portuguese Bank Account Online: The Basics

If you want to open a bank account in Portugal without leaving your home, this is what you should know: there is nothing insurmountable. This article will help you to deal with the key aspects of this process. Follow below to learn vital info!

Step 1: Find the Intermediary to Work with

This is step number one to think of. It is going to influence the success of opening online bank account Portugal. So, this is what you need to rely on when choosing a team to collaborate with:

The way the customers see this intermediary. The reviews should be positive and demonstrate that the staff treats its work responsibly, doesn’t break the deadlines, and so on. It is very important as long as if you choose an intermediary based on this, you will come across a nice result;

The website interface that represents an intermediary. You should be able to find what you want on the site without any hardships. Besides, there must be clear lists of the documents to present and this kind of stuff;

What is more, you ought to be able to contact the intermediary if you have some questions to resolve.

Step 2: Check That You Are Okay with the Price Suggested to You

Once you feel like the intermediary is fine (speaking of the terms of collaboration), make sure that the price satisfies you to the fullest. Normally, there is a description of what the final sum to pay comprises.

It should include the service itself, and further support from the legal department of the intermediary. Naturally, things may be different when speaking of the various teams to work with but this option is actually really nice to deal with. Actually, 300 EUR is a fine fee to pay. It is an adequate cost for this kind of service (note that there is a minimum deposit for the bank accounts too).

Step 3: Get the Documents Ready for the Process

It also depends on who you plan to work with. The list may differ but the majority of the papers and scans to get ready are going to coincide. This is what you usually have to prepare in advance:

Statement of residence. It may be given in the form that is convenient for you. For instance, you are free to provide a utility bill or a rental agreement (the matter is that your name should be stated there);

Scan of your passport. In other words, it is proof of your identity, and it is actually a document number one to present;

Portuguese NIF. If you have not received this document, you can also do this online;

Evidence of your profession. A contract is going to be just fine in this case.

So, as you see, the list is not too big to deal with. It means that you will be able to collect all the stuff that is necessary and order such a service as opening a bank account in Portugal online.

Step 4: Upload the Documents and Wait till Everything Is Done

Once you have got everything ready, it is time to download the scans on the website of the intermediary who will help you to open a Portuguese bank account online. It is going to take no more than a few minutes. If you feel like having any trouble with completing the process, feel free to message the team and they will help you to resolve the matter.

Normally, it is about to take several weeks but it depends on many factors. For instance, it is important how busy the intermediary is right now, when the bank is ready to respond (Novobanco is one of the most reliable banks to collaborate with by the way), and so on. But usually, you will not have to wait for a long time if you plan to open your bank account online. Once everything is ready, the bank cards will be delivered right to your door.

Good luck to you on the way to establishing a bank account online! Hope it will go as smoothly as possible and you will not have to worry about anything.