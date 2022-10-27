￼5 advantages of upgrading the power supply in your data centre 

Power supplies – we all need one, but they can be pretty costly to upgrade. That said, making sure your power supply is working efficiently can pay dividends in the long run, especially where data is concerned. So, without further ado, here are 5 advantages of upgrading or updating your data centre’s power supply.

Disaster-proof your business

One of the most modern solutions for data centre power supplies is a concept called an ‘uninterrupted power supply’ or UPS. A data centre UPS can ensure that your data centre receives a consistent and reliable power supply.

Even if you experience a power surge or total power failure, your data centre will have access to a backup power supply. Unlike older solutions that require you to manually switch to backup generators, a UPS is – well – uninterruptible! There will always be a guaranteed power supply, so there will be little (if any) downtime.

This can protect you in the event of anything from accidental damage or faulty wiring – to adverse weather conditions and natural disasters.

Reduce risk of data loss

In the digital age, data is crucial. Collecting data is essential for analytics and targeting consumers – and storing it is subject to stringent data protection laws.

If the power was ever to suddenly go off, your equipment would not shut down safely, which can cause irreparable damage. You might even lose the data you are storing, which can affect your reliability and reputation as a brand.

However, by upgrading your power supply, you can ensure that your power supply is consistent, thus reducing the risk of any data loss.

Ensures a clean environment

It is important to remember that an updated power supply will not only affect the data centre equipment itself, but also any other devices in the room. This includes any environmental monitoring systems, airflow devices, temperature control units, and even your emergency alarms.

By making sure your power supply is up to date, you can ensure that the environment of the data centre is as safe and controlled as possible, reducing the risk of any system failures, overheating, abnormalities in the power supply, or even debris in the air.

Less wasted floor space

It goes without saying that older technologies are often bulkier and harder to install. For smaller businesses in particular, this space could be much better utilised – perhaps to extend your data storage capacity, for example.

On the other hand, a UPS system can often be quite easily installed into smaller spaces, and have more ports for you to plug in your different devices. This means less space taken up by the power supply itself, and potentially less tricky cabling running along the floor.

Identify and prevent potential issues before they happen

And last, but by no means least, updating your power supply can give you the opportunity to find a solution that has integrated monitoring capabilities. This will flag up any unusual activity or abnormalities along the power line, and sometimes tell you what the issue is, plus why it is happening.

In doing so, you can catch the issue early, or even prevent it from happening in the first place, solving it before it has the time to cause irreparable damage in your data centre.