Garden Paving – Adding to Property Value and Enjoyment

Psychological research has indicated that one of the best ways to destress is to spend some time in the soothing arms of Mother nature. However, for many professionals in the 21st century, time is a precious asset and their professional and personal responsibilities usually keep them close to home.

As unfortunate as this is there are other ways to destress and enjoy the company of those nearest and dearest. One of these is to simply spend some time in the comfort of our gardens. If the lockdown regulations related to COVID-19 have taught many homeowners anything it is that the comfort and convenience of our own homes were something that many underestimated – and our enjoyment of the soothing nature of our gardens contributes to our ability to destress and recharge in order to face the challenges of 21st-century life.

The difference is that today we can choose to do so either alone with our thoughts or in the company of friends and family – thanks to the relaxation of the pandemic lockdown regulations.

Gardens – More than Just a Financial Investment

An immaculate garden with its rolling and unblemished lawn and its variety of shrubs, trees, and even water features is an investment. According to Dublin paving company drivewaypaving.ie, it increases the value of a home in terms of financial returns. Leading property agencies have revealed that a well-cared-for garden is a motivating factor for buyers – and that homes with impressive gardens command premium prices.

However, a garden that has had care and attention lavished on it is far more than a financial investment. It is an investment in the happiness of those who call the property home. It provides a secure and private retreat from the increasingly frenetic world – and a place where we can simply relax with friends and family – and that can be worth much more than a financial return on investment.

Enhancing the Garden Space

A natural-looking garden can offer much to the homeowner and those who will be enjoying the space. A garden that simply allows plant life and lawns to shine on their own merits is a choice that appeals to many gardeners – however, enhancing the garden through the provision of different types of paving solutions can also play its part in making the space even more enjoyable. There are a variety of reasons that well-thought-out paving solutions are so popular – here are only a few.

1. Versatility

Gone are the days when paving choices were limited. Today the homeowner can choose paving that is available in a number of colours and designs and made using an almost endless variety of materials. This allows the garden paving to become an extension of the personal style and tastes of the homeowner. with options such as railway sleepers, natural stone, granite, and slate (and the humble yet attractive brick) the options for design are almost endless.

Unique paving choices represent an opportunity to enhance the appearance and enjoyment of the garden space – in a way that allows the homeowner’s personality to shine – and make each and every moment spent in the calm and tranquility of the garden something to treasure.

2. The Durability of Paving

Any investment should be able to deliver value over time. It is should provide the calm of knowing that it represents thought and time well spent in choosing a particular asset, and it should provide the investor with the solace of knowing that it can be leveraged today – and will contribute to future financial well-being. Garden paving does both of these.

It can be leveraged each and every day to enhance the lives of those who are enjoying the wonders of an attractive and well-kept garden space, and (as mentioned previously) it enhances the value of the home in financial terms and will deliver a significant return on investment in the event the homeowner wishes to sell their property.

The latest types of garden paving will last well over two decades with the correct care and attention. However in order to ensure that it will stand the test of time it should ideally be installed by a professional team. This is not to say that garden paving does not offer the opportunity for some DIY creativity – but sometimes the attention of a professional landscaping team can make all the difference. However, even if a third party is installing the paving the homeowner must make the extra effort when it comes to trimming and weeding – as well as sealing the paving should that be required.

3. Ease of Maintenance

Although your garden paving will require at least some care and attention it is by and large an investment that requires little in the way of time and specialised equipment in order to truly shine and add value to the garden experience of anyone enjoying the delights of that important green space. In fact, most garden paving materials will only require a vigorous wash on an annual basis (a power washer can be invaluable) and some light weeding and edge-trimming paving will by and large simply quietly enhance the garden experience, without taking up significant amounts of the homeowners time.

The only possible exception to this rule may be paving made from natural materials such as wood which can require resealing when faced with high levels of moisture or wild temperature swings. But even then, choosing repurposed railways sleepers can provide an immensely attractive paving option that is incredibly resistant to adverse weather condition.

Even when maintenance is required it is usually simply a case of replacing that part of the paving that has become weathered or damaged. This sort of maintenance can be performed by the homeowner at an extremely reasonable cost in terms of time, effort, and financial outlay.

When all is said and done garden paving is an investment that will provide far more than financial returns. It can enhance the quality of life of all those who enjoy the beauty and tranquility of green and growing things – and the opportunity to enjoy them in the company of those near and dear.