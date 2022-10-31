AISH is the Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped, and it currently provides annual payments to over 150,000 beneficiaries in Canada. It helps cover the cost of basic needs (food, clothing, and shelter) of individuals who are unable to support themselves through employment or other means due to a physical or mental disability that limits their ability to function normally in society. Each province runs AISH separately, so the amount of money paid out varies from one province to another. Here’s a look at how much Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH) actually pays in various Canadian provinces.

AISH payment dates 2022

As of 2022, AISH payments will be made on the first day of each month (or the last business day of the previous month if the intended day is not a business day).

July 29, 2022

September 1, 2022

October 1, 2022

November 1, 2022

December 1, 2022

December 21, 2022

If your payments are set up to be deposited straight into your bank account (direct deposit), you will receive the funds shortly after midnight on the stated date. However, if you receive your payment by cheque, it may take up to three business days for the money to arrive in the mail.

Where should you keep your AISH payments?

Setting up a direct deposit to your bank account is the simplest and quickest way to receive your money. If you don’t already have a checking account, you may quickly apply for one online, via phone, or in person at a bank location.

Choose an account with no monthly fees, no transaction fees, and no minimum balance requirement to get the most out of your benefit money. If you don’t already have a bank account, ask your family and friends if they have one you can use. If not, head down to your nearest branch to apply.

AISH eligibility

You need to be assessed by a qualified healthcare professional to determine if you meet all of these criteria. If you do not, you will not receive AISH benefits. AISH payment dates: How often are payments made? AISH is paid every two weeks on your payday. The date your check is mailed depends on what day of the week it falls on and when your payday is. For example, if your check falls on a Thursday and your payday is every two weeks on Friday, then your check will be mailed out Thursday before midnight. The same applies to Fridays or Mondays falling on paydays. However, if there’s no day in between (Friday-Friday), then it will fall after payday (in other words, Saturday). When determining when your next payment will arrive, just remember that it’s always mailed out before midnight.

Age and residency criteria

You are at least 18 years old and do not qualify for an Old Age Security pension. You are an Alberta resident who is a Canadian citizen or permanent resident. You are not in prison or a mental health facility such as Alberta Hospital Edmonton.

Individuals who have been assessed as requiring a level of care at least 75% of that of an average person must be eligible to receive AISH. To qualify, individuals must have: physical and mental impairments which directly limit their ability to perform daily living activities; be over 18 years old; live in Alberta, and be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident. The amount of money received depends on household size and what program an individual qualifies for.

For instance, those who qualify under category 5 can receive up to $1,668 per month. In order to maintain AISH eligibility, recipients must prove that they are actively searching for work or participating in training programs.

AISH requirements

To qualify for Assured Income for Severely Handicapped (AISH), applicants must have a disability that is expected to last more than one year. To determine if an applicant has a disability, AISH assesses an individual’s functional limitations, as well as other factors, such as income and assets. There are two different groups of people who can apply: severely handicapped adults and severely handicapped children. Children under 19 years old may be eligible if they are unable to obtain employment or attend school because of their severe impairment or disease.

The AISH Program is a non-taxable income program that is designed to help provide basic needs such as food and shelter. Each recipient gets a cheque at regular intervals (on two dates per year) that depends on their level of disability. The amount you get depends on your monthly income and financial situation as well.

Conclusion

In order to receive ASSURED INCOME, applicants must meet all of these AISH qualifications These rules apply to adults and minors that have a high probability of becoming severely handicapped within a short amount of time. If you think you may be eligible for AISH, contact your local Assured Income Branch Office immediately! There is NO WAITING LIST at ASSURED INCOME, and anybody can qualify!