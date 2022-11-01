‘Get with the Programme’ Winners Announced for 2022

The Chamber of Conscience SME Hertfordshire Business Awards was an eventful night. A red carpet, smoke and spotlights on arrival, a drinks reception, plenty of entertainment, and not forgetting the main event; the awards ceremony. Aside from the jazz band, pianist, saxophonist, fire breathers, singing servers, and fantastic playlist, there was one more surprise to be enjoyed by guests and finalists. This was another chance for any guest to win yet another award. We are alluding to the ‘Get with the Programme’ competition!

The premise of this competition was to take the programme and use it in the most creative way possible to design a social media post. The post could take any form, a reel, video, story, or image. As long as it included the hashtags #GetWithTheProgrammeSMEHERTS #DigiCluster & #SanPellegrino.

After such an event, it is easy to feel a little put out. Once all the awards are bestowed on their deserving recipients, the final stragglers are ushered out to catch their cabs. The ‘Get with the Programme’ competition extended the fun, and it is not quite over yet; the winners have only recently been announced. A drum roll please, for the winner: Oliiki, and the runners-up: Kestronics!

First, the business that got the gold. Oliiki’s innovative app aims to educate infants in the first 1000 days of their life so that every child is ready when they reach schooling age. They rely entirely upon research and aim to empower guardians in their parenting journey. The app provides learning activities from pregnancy up to two years old, ensuring every parent is prepared and your baby’s development is on track! Creativity appears to run through this Ware-based business, even when they let their hair down on a night out. They chose a TikTok video as their weapon of choice for this competition. Oliiki filmed a reel of their cutlery-laden table. This flits over their finalist’s certificate and up to the glittering centrepiece in the middle of the table. The reel was backed to lively music, and you can see it for yourself here.

The 2022’s runner-up was founded in 1983 and specialises in bespoke technology solutions. Kestronics set up camp in St Albans but supplies to clients all across the UK and global customers in Europe and the US. Customer service and communication are vital. Their list of products is extensive and includes gadgets from computers to thermal printers. Well-versed in everything technological, Kestronics’ contribution to the competition provided an excellent overview of the night, from the red carpet to winning their award. Click here to see their video and enjoy the night alongside this tech enterprise.

Now for perhaps the most exciting part of all, the prizes! Our runner-up Kestronics has the pleasure of receiving 2-tickets to a networking lunch at WPN. This event will take place at Watford Football Club and includes a guest speaker and a buffet lunch. The winner’s prize is the best grab yet! Oliiki gets to enjoy a buggy tour of the Warner Brothers Studios, ordinarily closed off to public eyes. As described by the Warner Bros. team, “money can’t buy a guided tour of Warner Brothers Leavesden with Dan Dark, Executive Vice-President. Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, this prize for two people will include a guided buggy tour of the iconic film studios, usually closed to the public, lunch in the Studio Café and finishes with entry to Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter.”

Make sure you head to the SME Hertfordshire Business Awards website and put your company forward for up to three awards in 2023. With the chance of surprise competitions such as the above, it’s not to be missed! A final congratulations are due to the winner and runner-up of the ‘Get with the Programme’ competition. Now the wait for the 2023 awards begins!