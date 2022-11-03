If your brand is active and present on social media, then perhaps it is time to invest in influencer marketing to help boost brand awareness and brand recognition. Welcome to the guide on how to find the best social influencers to advocate for your brand!

What is influencer marketing?

Influencer marketing refers to the collaboration between social media influencers and brands. It is similar to celebrity endorsements, but without the celebrity – instead, influencers are used to endorse the brand and its products or services. An influencer is not famous like a celebrity, but can be well-known, especially on social media. As a result of their strong presence on social media, leveraging influencer marketing may be advantageous if you would like to expand your reach on these platforms.

Influencer marketing can help to increase your reach as it can introduce new audiences to your brand, and introduce your audience to the influencer’s following. Influencers tend to have a following that is loyal as they trust the influencer – this is the type of audience that you want to reach as it’s likely that they too will also be loyal to your brand should they convert.

How to find the best social influencers for your brand

How exactly do you find the right influencers for your brand? We have listed some tips here: