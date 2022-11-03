SHIPPING CARRIERS: STREAMLINING DOCUMENT EXCHANGE WITH ELECTRONIC BILL OF LADING (eBL)

It’s no secret that communication is key in any industry, but it’s especially important in the shipping industry where a single miscommunication can lead to delays and lost profits. That’s why the Electronic Bill of Lading (eB/L or Electronic BOL) is such a valuable tool for improving communication among all stakeholders involved in the shipping process. In recent times, more and more companies have been making the switch to eB/L. As such, it is critical for all stakeholders to understand why the eB/L is beneficial and how it can improve communication.

First of all, what is an eB/L? Simply put, it’s an electronic version of the traditional paper bill of lading that serves as a document of title, a contract of carriage, and a receipt for goods. The traditional version is often passed back and forth between shippers, carriers, receivers, and other parties; the eB/L streamlines this process by providing instant access to crucial documents. In essence, it serves the same purpose – providing proof of shipment and ownership of goods – but with the added advantage of being easily accessible and shareable among all stakeholders.

Benefits of Implementing eB/L

1. Improved Communication and Collaboration Between Stakeholders

Electronic BOLs allow for real-time updates and instant sharing with all parties, making the shipping process more efficient and streamlined. For example, if a shipment is delayed or rerouted, all parties can be notified immediately instead of having to wait for physical documents to be sent. As such, all parties involved in the shipping process have instant access to important development or updates, making it easier for them to stay on the same page.

Furthermore, the eB/L also allows for electronic signatures, making it easier to close deals and finalize contracts. This improved communication and collaboration ultimately leads to a smoother shipping process and better customer satisfaction.

2. Reduced Risk of Paper Document Loss or Damage:

With an electronic BOL, there is no need to physically handle and transport sensitive shipping documents, reducing the likelihood of them getting lost or damaged in transit. Also, if a document is accidentally deleted or misplaced, it can easily be retrieved from a secure online database. This way, important information, and documents are secured and accessible.

3. Environmental Impact

Electronic BOLs eliminates the need for physical paper documents, leading to less waste and a more sustainable shipping process. This is very important as sustainability becomes a growing concern in the shipping and logistics industry. As a matter of fact, many major shipping companies have made commitments to reducing their carbon footprint and implementing sustainable practices. For instance, Maersk has set a goal of reducing carbon emissions by “a 50% reduction in emissions per transported container in the Maersk Ocean fleet and a 70% reduction in absolute emissions from fully controlled terminals. Depending on growth in the ocean business, this will lead to absolute emissions reductions between 35% and 50% from a 2020 baseline.”

4. Enhanced Security

Electronic BOLs provide added security through digital signatures and encryption technologies, reducing the risk of fraudulent activity or unauthorized access to shipping information. Assuming that all parties involved in the shipping process have adopted the eB/L, it creates a secure and unified system for managing and sharing sensitive documents. So, not only does it benefit all stakeholders in terms of efficiency and communication, but it also helps to protect their interests.

5. Cost Savings

Electronic BOLs can save time and resources by streamlining communication and eliminating the need for physical document handling, ultimately leading to cost savings for companies and stakeholders involved in the shipping process. According to studies conducted by Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA), if the industry were to achieve just a 50% adoption rate of eBL by the year 2030, it could be able to save more than $4 billion annually.

The Potential Challenges of Implementing the eB/L

First, it requires all parties to have compatible technology and be on board with the switch to electronic BOLs. This may be a challenge, particularly for smaller companies or those who are hesitant to adopt new technology. However, the benefits of switching to eB/L far outweigh any initial hurdles, and many companies have already made the switch successfully. One solution is for companies to provide training and support for their employees in using the eB/L

Furthermore, it will also require an investment in secure storage and management systems for electronic documents. However, this cost can be offset by the long-term savings and efficiency gains that come with using eB/L.

Also, there may be concerns about the security of electronic documents. Although electronic BOLs can actually enhance security through digital signatures and encryption technologies, they may be susceptible to cyber-threat or cyber-attacks. Consequently, it’s important for companies to have proper security measures in place, such as reliable password protection and regular updates to protect against cyber attacks

Final Words

Overall, the eB/L is an innovative mechanism for improving communication and streamlining the shipping process. Switching to electronic BOLs can greatly benefit all stakeholders involved in the shipping process by improving communication, enhancing security as well as environmental sustainability, and reducing costs. It may require some initial effort and resources for implementation, but the long-term benefits are definitely worth it.