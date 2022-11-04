The online Livestream platform Pidol suddenly appeared at the NEU Youth Festival event of Vietnamese National Economics University

NEU Youth Festival is an annual program to welcome new students of National Economics University, Hanoi. The program is organized to connect, motivate and guide new students during their time at the school. This year’s event also has the presence of Pidol – the exclusive diamond sponsor of NEU Youth Festival.

The main event day of NEU Youth Festival 2022 took place on October 30 with many interesting activities: Final round of Bloom Dance competition, camp activities, music festival…. Here, students will be able to watch the competition of talented dance groups, discover the orientation camps from clubs, school teams and experience booths from major sponsors.

During the event, thousands of Vietnamese students excitedly gathered in front of Pidol’s booth – one of the exclusive diamond sponsors of NEU Youth Festival, because for a very simple reason, this sponsor just launched the trial of an online livestream platform on October 20. Currently, Live Stream is a trend that has especially attracted all young people in the past few years.

In order for Vietnamese youngsters to better understand this platform, the representatives of Pidol introduced a lot of good points about this platform and also hoped that with the advantages that Pidol has and will build in the future, there will be more content creators to join.

Right from the opening of the booth early in the morning, many young people came to visit, looking forward to participating in the experience of transforming into an Idol. With the criteria of “three nos”: “no censorship”, “no copyright”, “no fee”, Pidol has stimulated the imagination of young people, creating fun and creative videos. Pidol’s booth during the event was always crowded, and only lessened when the event gradually came to an end in the late afternoon.

Witnessing such excitement and enthusiasm of event participants, the representative of Pidol was extremely happy. Pidol did not expect so many Vietnamese youngsters to participate in the experience at Pidol’s Booth. It can be said that for Pidol, the event that took place on October 30 has achieved unexpected success. The platform’s member community is getting closer and closer to 100k.

Besides, when asked about whether in the future it is possible to recruit a certain influencer with great influence to the Home of Pidol, the project representative stated that everything will depend on fate and luck. But Pidol believes that with the features that the platform has and will have in the future, they will attract the attention of a large number of people from many ages to participate.

With the intention of putting users in the center, Pidol sets out to solve the problems that most content creators are facing such as: limited content posting, receiving only a fraction of the total revenue for their content, and serious rather, the disclosure of personal information that content creators do not want to reveal. and being developed on the web 3.0 platform has solved most of the above problems.

Pidol provides the freedom to create and access whatever content the user desires. This is considered one of the benefits of the web 3.0 platform, as there are no unreasonable community rules to manipulate the creators, preserving the integrity of their personal imprints. Similarly, viewers can access whatever content they want. Pidol knows that this can lead to the spread of sensitive content. However, the Pidol team also anticipated and planned to manage all of the above content streams. In addition, Pidol always encourages users to create and post content that brings value to the community.

Another benefit that Pidol brings to the user community is the security of personal information. There have been many incidents in the past, when the personal information of users of social platforms was exposed, whether intentionally or unintentionally. But with Pidol, a platform built with blockchain technology, user information will be absolutely secure.

Pidol is a product of the Pavilium ecosystem. On Pidol, everyone can easily live stream and create short videos without any limitations. Especially, Pidol does not collect any fees. Content creators will receive all benefits when participating in Pidol.

Currently, Pidol is implementing many attractive events with very valuable gifts. To not miss the interesting programs of Pidol, please visit:

Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/pidolglobalofficial

Website: https://pidol.io

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0Y6mXOPbhEl3BCkwSNGG6A

Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pidol.official