MEGA MAGNABOOM REVIEW 2022: BEST OUTDOOR BLUETOOTH SPEAKER, READ MORE!

Do you love high-quality music like me? If so, you’ll be interested in this Mega MagnaBOOM Speaker review which I’ve compiled for you.

Smartphones have become an easy way to carry music everywhere we go. But to be very honest, I’m no fan of the music from smartphones. I’m hardly moved by the audio quality of smartphones. It feels like my phone is merely ringing every time I play music.

Mega MagnaBOOM Speaker adds a new dimension to my music and makes the whole experience a lot more pleasing. I can stay at 55ft range and listen to the deep thundering bass of this speaker while carrying out my daily activities. It makes cleaning, washing, bathing, partying more fun and enjoyable.

I’ll take you through all there is to know about Mega MagnaBOOM Speaker so you can decide for yourself whether or not you want to buy this speaker. For a start, let’s see an overview of Mega MagnaBOOM Speaker

Quick Rundown: Mega MagnaBOOM Speaker review

IPX7 waterproof rated speaker; have no fears when Mega MagnaBOOM falls into beach water or into the pool

High-quality audio output that can transform a dull outing into an exciting party

Built-in long-lasting battery to keep you flowing through the tracks all-day long

360-degree sound delivery, making reception uniform from all angles

Travels and expeditions can’t be more fun because Mega MagnaBOOM is portable, lightweight, and compact, easy to carry about

Struggle with wires no more; there won’t be annoying wire tangling because Mega MagnaBOOM is entirely wireless.

Stay anywhere between 0 and 55 feet from Mega MagnaBOOM and enjoy blazing tracks. It is that loud!

Couple your speaker with the microphone for two-way communication; talking with family and friends has been made easy and fun

Get more if you want more! You can connect two speakers as left and right speakers for better audio reception

The entire setup is easy and you’ll need no technician to help you out. A simple Bluetooth connection is all you need to get going

What Mega MagnaBOOM speaker really is

Mega MagnaBOOM speaker is a Bluetooth speaker which changes the way you listen to music. It filters out the background noise and gives you high-quality audio so you can enjoy music like never before.

Get ready to take the party anywhere you go because Mega MagnaBOOM is equal to the task. By this, I am referring to its long-lasting rechargeable battery built into the device.

With just a single charge, Mega MagnaBOOM continues to serenade you for 20 hours and more. Your day is bound to be full of live and fun with this revolutionary speaker around. And when it’s down? You won’t have to worry for two long. In 3-4 hours, you can fully recharge Mega MagnaBOOM and continue having fun.

Tired of the poor sound from Smartphones? No smartphone comes close to Mega MagnaBOOM as far as music is concerned. This speaker is known for its deep thundering bass and yet it is not noisy. Even the music you paid less attention to will suddenly become soothing thanks to Mega MagnaBOOM high-quality audio output.

Because Mega MagnaBOOM is made for beach party and pools, it is water-resistant. If it’s knocked over, into the water, you can grab it at once and continue catching fun. It is loud and can be heard within a 55ft radius. There are no wires; just you and your wireless speaker with no intervening cords.

When a call comes in, you need not rush to your phone to take it. You can simply answer calls with the high-sensitivity microphone even if your phone isn’t close.

Why everybody loves Mega MagnaBOOM is its ease of use.

Once you can connect to Bluetooth (which is actually easy), then you’re ready for good music. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and connects to your smartphone, laptop, tablet.

Do you need the Mega MagnaBOOM Speaker?

If you want to enjoy music at its best, then Mega MagnaBOOM speaker is what you need. Playing music with smartphones seems like an improv because quality will be compromised. And there’s a reduction in loudness too.

Have you ever gone to a party without standard speakers delivering music? I bet if music comes from any other device, it’s going to be one lifeless outing. Mega MagnaBOOM speaker happens to be one-of-a-kind. It uses Bluetooth to connect to your smartphone or tablet and, once this is done, you can have an unbeatable music experience.

Apart from parties which could happen at your home, beach and pool parties now have a trusted companion. Enjoy music every second without worrying about a random guy splashing water on your speaker. Mega MagnaBOOM speaker is water-resistant. It will not damage even when submerged in water.

Hikers will now enjoy the activity more than they ever did. I love hiking and having this speaker has always made my experience beautiful. If you’re a fan or you plan on camping somewhere soon, never let boredom catch up with you. Bring Mega MagnaBOOM speaker to all expeditions and you won’t regret ever doing so.

Features: Mega MagnaBOOM Speaker Reviews

At this point, it’s already becoming obvious why Mega MagnaBOOM Speaker is a revolutionary product. Here we want to see all the features of this gadget and why Mega MagnaBOOM Speaker should make it to your cart in your next purchase.

Mega MagnaBOOM has a built-in rechargeable battery with a life span of 20+ hours. If music is your best friend, you want to have it by your side all the time. Mega MagnaBOOM speaker will be the ideal gadget to bring you closer to what you really love doing.

With a 3.7-volt-, 1800-mAH-capacity battery, rest assured Mega MagnaBOOM got your back. There’s also no hassle with its recharge. All you have to do is plug into its microUSB port the power cable and it’ll take no more than 4hrs to be completely charged up again.

Do you love music while you take a cool shower? Mega MagnaBOOM is designed to resist damage from water because it’s waterproof. You can place it by the corner of your bathroom where you do your thing. If you love to party in the pool or beach, you can bring Mega MagnaBOOM along without any worries.

Mega MagnaBOOM’s size or weight will not be a reason for leaving this speaker behind when making travels. Whether on a visit to a friend, hiking, camping, tourism, or any expedition, music can add color to your experience. And for this, Mega MagnaBOOM speaker is lightweight, compact, and portable. It will take almost no space in your knapsack or suitcase.

When Smartphones attempt to be loud, they produce an irritating noise. That’s a huge limitation on their part. Mega MagnaBOOM is nothing like this. It produces high-quality audio output, producing a deep bass without being noisy. You’ll simply love it!

Again, the cylindrical Mega MagnaBOOM speaker has its shape for a reason. There’s no back or front of the speaker. It delivers sound all-round. Wherever you are, you will hear this speaker without having to turn it around.

Before now, almost every speaker has wires through which it draws electricity from a power source. While this was a breakthrough technology, knowing how irritating the tangling could be is a major downside of these speakers.

With Mega MagnaBOOM, you will be spared from such. This speaker is wireless. It simply connects to your device without any intervening wires. It is perfect for families where there are kids because you will keep your kids safe from tripping and falling when the cords get in between their legs.

You will also hear customers refer to Mega MagnaBOOM speaker as a dual-purpose gadget. And the reason is obvious. In addition to the speaker function, Mega MagnaBOOM has a built-in high-sensitivity microphone that supports two-way communication.

You can take calls even if your phone isn’t close. Its large frequency response (100 Hz – 20kHz) means that reception will be hitch-free. Communicate with your family and friends on one hand and listen to favorite tracks on the other hand.

Nothing has been made easier than connecting with the Mega MagnaBOOM speaker. It is so easy to use that you do not need to be technologically savvy before operating it. The speaker supports 5.0-version Bluetooth and connects effortlessly to your smartphone (Android and iOS), Bluetooth watch, tablet, or PC. If you purchase two units of this device, you can connect both simultaneously as left and right pairs.

How far apart can the Mega MagnaBOOM speaker and my device be?

You can stay anywhere within 55ft radius and connect securely to Mega MagnaBOOM. The speaker supports the Bluetooth 5.0 version which has a wide connection range. Your phone or PC doesn’t need to be close to the speaker before you can listen to music.

When you’re in the bathroom and you want to listen to music, your speaker can resist damage from water but not your smartphone. So, you can have your phone in the master bedroom while enjoying music from your speaker in your bathroom.

The frequency response of Mega MagnaBOOM also allows you to answer calls seamlessly from a distance. Your phone doesn’t need to be close by.

Is the Mega MagnaBOOM speaker worth anything?

As long as people love music, they’ll go for devices that give it to them in grand style. Mega MagnaBOOM speaker is a top-of-the-line device in its value range. With millions of sales in the UK and Australia and indeed other parts of the world, the device is surely worth something to the customers.

Mega MagnaBOOM is a product of a company known for quality products. Additionally, the speaker underwent series of testing in the lab before it was brought out for sale.

Your music experience will dramatically change with this speaker around. And that’s because it was built just for that – to make you enjoy music like never before.

Why the Bluetooth 5.0 is a selling point for Mega MagnaBOOM speaker

Bluetooth 4.2 was the previous version. It only worked by connecting one device to another at a range of 10 to 30 feet. And that wasn’t a problem if you were connecting a speaker to a media player in the same room. But you would experience connectivity issues even by taking your speaker into the next room.

Many ideas arose to circumnavigate those limited connection issues with Bluetooth 4.2. However, the latest and more modern devices support Bluetooth 5.0, so you shouldn’t have too many problems connecting two or more speakers.

Mega MagnaBOOM speaker uses Bluetooth 5.0 to deliver music at an entirely different level.

Is the Mega MagnaBOOM Speaker loud enough?

The short answer is yes. Mega MagnaBOOM Speaker is loudest at 90dB. But loudness is not just the interest here because any speaker can be as loud as possible.

The Mega MagnaBOOM speaker stands out because it is loud yet not noisy. Its deep thundering bass will get you nodding and dancing to your favorite tracks.

What is inside the MagnaBOOM bluetooth speaker package?

Each speaker purchase of the MagnaBoom includes:

A User’s Manual

Quality Assurance Card

2 Metal Rings

A Type-C Charging Cable

How do I use a Mega MagnaBOOM speaker?

Mega MagnaBOOM speaker is easy to use. You don’t have to be so knowledgeable about technology before you use this speaker.

Only few simple steps are required of you:

In the first step, you have to unbox the package to take out the speaker. Then you have to hold the on/off button for 2 seconds. A prompt voice will come up and the speaker will enter the Bluetooth mode when it shows blue light.

Next, the phone will automatically search for the Bluetooth speaker and connect to it.

Once you are able to pair your phone with the speaker, you can start enjoying music from this revolutionary speaker.

Technical specifications: Mega MagnaBOOM reviews

Product Name: Mega MagnaBOOM

Bluetooth version: 5.0

Bluetooth range: 55 ft

Battery Capacity:1800mAh

Life span: 20+ hrs

Charge up time: 3 to 4 hours

Battery Voltage: 3.7v

Dimension: 7.5x3x3 inches

Weight 1.12 lbs

Power: 20W

Why is Mega MagnaBOOM Speaker so Popular?

Still wondering why Mega MagnaBOOM speaker trends in the UK and Australia and other parts of the world? Here’s why people go crazy over the Mega MagnaBOOM speaker.

A new dimension to music playing

It’s no secret that smartphones have a limitation to the audio output they deliver. And this greatly impacts the user experience. Music is meant to be enjoyed not endured. Even your favorite tracks could become disturbing due to poor audio output.

Now there’s a new dimension to music playing. It is a Mega MagnaBOOM speaker. This speaker has a deep thundering bass that will make your music experience unbeatable.

2.Take the party anywhere you go

Mega MagnaBOOM speaker is built to adapt to every situation. It has a durable covering and it is water-resistant. You can enjoy music in your master bedroom or living room where everywhere is dry. If you choose to have music while you shower or party in the beach, Mega MagnaBOOM speaker will be there for you.

3.Dual-purpose gadget

It isn’t only built for music. You can take calls with Mega MagnaBOOM as well. The speaker comes with a high-sensitivity microphone that allows you answer calls without having to carry your phone around.

4.Cost-effective

You will spend hundreds and thousands of dollars on regular speakers and yet fail to get the experience you are looking for. Why not try out Mega MagnaBOOM? You can save money too on this speaker. It is affordable and comes with juicy discounts too.

5.No maintenance fees

There are no hidden fees and no maintenance charges. You only have to pay to purchase a Mega MagnaBOOM speaker and that’s about it.

6.Perfect gift

Everybody loves music because music is soothing to the soul. It can change your state of mind and make you feel a whole lot better. Your friends and family will appreciate a state-of-the-art speaker like Mega MagnaBOOM.

7.Easy setup

Don’t spend a dime on any technician because you can set up a Mega MagnaBOOM speaker on your own. The Bluetooth connection is hitch-free and takes only a few seconds.

What do I have to bear in mind before ordering a speaker? : Mega MagnaBOOM reviews

How Much Will a Set of Stereo Speakers Cost? The cost of stereo speakers can vary wildly, from around $70 to several thousand, depending on size, brand, quality, and complexity. Remember that the most expensive option isn’t automatically the best because much of a speaker’s effectiveness depends on its environment.

Sound Quality: Though sound quality is a personal judgement, a high-quality sound is more appealing and can make your music experience a whole lot different.

Go for high-quality speakers if you want to get the best out of your music.

Types of Speakers: There are a variety of speakers to choose from across many brands. While the number of options can feel intimidating, narrowing down the speaker type you want helps move the process.

Examples of speaker types include floor-standing, bookshelf, satellite, subwoofer, soundbar, portable, and more.

Rooms and Acoustics: Not every kind of speaker will sound great in the chosen area. Smaller speakers may work for a regular bedroom, but they may sound weak or pale when placed in a family room. More prominent speakers can easily overwhelm tiny spaces.

Matching with the Right Components: For best results, match speakers with an amplifier or receiver that can deliver the right amount of power. Manufacturers usually specify a range of amplifier power necessary to power each unit correctly. For example, a speaker may require 30 to 100 watts of output power to operate well.

Signal-to-Noise Ratio: The sound that a speaker produces is not free of noise. The audio signals which get converted into the sound we hear are not the only waves present. The internal components of the speaker add a bit of noise to those audio signals. Expressed in decibels (dB), this indicates how much noise there is in the output in relation to the signal level. A higher ratio means lesser noise.

Sensitivity: Measured in decibels, this is the most significant speaker specification that is often ignored. A speaker’s sensitivity indicates the loudness of the speaker in a non-echoing environment. The higher the sensitivity rating, the louder your speaker will be. A speaker with sensitivity rated over 90 dB is considered excellent.

Pricing: Mega MagnaBOOM Speaker reviews

1 Mega MagnaBoom Speaker $49.99/Each + $9.95 Shipping

2 Mega MagnaBoom Speakers $44.99/Each + $9.95 Shipping

3 Mega MagnaBoom Speakers $39.99/Each + $9.95 Shipping

4 Mega MagnaBoom Speakers $34.99/Each + $9.95 Shipping

5 Mega MagnaBoom Speakers $29.99/Each + $9.95 Shipping

Where do I buy MagnaBOOM speaker?

You can only purchase Mega MagnaBOOM from the official website.

How do I buy a MagnaBOOM Speaker?

Just follow these simple steps:

Claim yours with a 50% discount.

Receive Mega MagnaBOOM at your doorstep and take your music everywhere you go!

MagnaBOOM Review: Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Mega MagnaBOOM speaker worth my buy?

Definitely. Mega MagnaBOOM speaker is currently used by several thousand customers who find value for their money

Is the Mega MagnaBOOM speaker louder than regular speakers?

Yes. Mega MagnaBOOM speaker is 90dB loud which is higher than most regular speakers. It isn’t just loud but produces high-quality sound.

Does the Mega MagnaBOOM speaker battery last long?

Mega MagnaBOOM speaker lasts more than 20 hours after a single charge. It only takes 3-4 hours to be charged up again.

Can I use a Mega MagnaBOOM speaker in the bathroom?

Yes. Mega MagnaBOOM speaker is water-resistant. You can safely use it in the bathroom, beach, or pool without worrying about water splashing on the speaker.

What happens if Mega MagnaBOOM is not working?

If the Mega MagnaBOOM speaker fails to work, you can return it to the manufacturer within 30 days of purchase.

My Final Thoughts on Mega MagnaBOOM Speaker

Music is soothing to the soul. And with a quality speaker, you can enjoy music at a whole new level. Mega MagnaBOOM speaker is a cutting-edge speaker with several features that make it so popular and a high-utility product.

You can take music anywhere once you connect via Bluetooth to your smartphone or PC. It is waterproof, producing high-quality audio, loud, and uses a high-capacity rechargeable battery. In addition to music, you can keep in touch with friends and family thanks to its high-sensitivity microphone.

If you want to experience for yourself the performance of Mega MagnaBOOM like several thousand customers who send positive reviews on the speaker, hurry now and purchase Mega MagnaBOOM speaker while the discount offer is still up.