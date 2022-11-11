The Best Areas of Peterborough To Invest in Buy-to-Let

Peterborough is a growing city in East England with strong economic prospects. The population is expected to grow in the coming years, which means there is potential for good returns on investment in the buy-to-let market.

There are several areas of Peterborough that are particularly attractive for buy-to-let investors. The city center is a good option for those looking for high yields, while the areas around the universities are popular with students and offer the potential for long-term capital growth.

The following are some of the best areas to invest in buy-to-let properties in Peterborough:

North Peterborough

North Peterborough is a popular area for buy-to-let investors due to its proximity to the city centre and universities. Several good transport links in the area make it easy for tenants to get around.

Bretton is one of Peterborough’s original townships and consists of Bretton Centre, North Bretton, and South Bretton. The area has several sizable housing estates set in picturesque green spaces, convenient shops, schools, and other amenities nearby, plus multiple industrial estates for employment opportunities.

Werrington has always been, and still is to some extent, a quaint village. However, it largely transformed into a residential suburb starting in the 1970s. This shift is most evident when contrasting Werrington Village against North and South Werrington- the former having older housing while the latter two are newer estates.

North Peterborough is a desirable investment area for several reasons. It features many different housing types and prices, making it perfect for investors with various budgets. Additionally, North Peterborough boasts both lower and mid-priced properties. The average yield for both PE3 and PE4 is 4%.

South Peterborough

South Peterborough is another area with a lot to offer buy-to-let investors. The city centre is just a short journey away, and there are good transport links to the universities.

Orton was one of the first Peterborough townships to be constructed. It consisted of old Orton Waterville and Orton Longueville villages, which have since been updated with new build developments, including Orton Brimbles, Orton Goldhay, Orton Malborne, and Southgate. Orton is conveniently located near the A1 and A1(M) highways and the city centre.

The township of Hampton is Peterborough’s newest village. It began being developed in 1996, and houses are still being built. It is divided into smaller areas, such as Hampton Hargate, Hampton Vale, Hamptons East and Hampton Heights.

Each section has access to its shops, schools and local amenities, parkland, and a nature reserve. Plus, there are nearby business parks which provide jobs for residents.

Orton and Hampton are Peterborough’s most popular residential areas among families and professionals looking to buy property. Property prices in these areas are mid-to-high, and yields (annual income from rent divided by the property price) hover around 4%.

Other Areas to Consider

Other areas worth considering for buy-to-let investment in Peterborough include:

Whittlesey

Yaxley

Market Deeping, Deeping St. James and Deeping Gate

Stamford

These areas offer a mix of good yields, capital growth potential, and high quality of life for tenants. As an investor, it is important to research and choose an area that meets your investment objectives.

Conclusion

Investing in buy-to-let properties can be a great way to generate income and build long-term wealth. Peterborough offers several favorable conditions for investors, including good yields and capital growth potential. When choosing an investment property, working with a knowledgeable and experienced agent is important to ensure you find the right property in the right area.