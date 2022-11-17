Award Winning Chester Law Firm bags win in business dispute case

Manleys, a leading Chester law firm, are celebrating success following their swift settlement of a cross border litigation dispute. The legal case began after a commercial fallout between former business partners, who remain unidentified for legal reasons. This led to jurisdictional issues, with Manley’s legal opponent being based in Northern Ireland, and no jurisdiction clause being agreed. Despite this, Peri Mornington, Dispute Resolution Specialist and Solicitor, finalised the jurisdictional dispute out of court.

The Case

Whilst most business disputes are complicated by financial issues, cross- jurisdictional litigation cases present their own set of unique and time-consuming challenges. Defined as a business or company disagreement where a client is residing in a country separate to where the court is sitting, these cases rely on communication across separate jurisdictions.

A defining moment and win for the law firm, Peri Mornington explains: “Northern Ireland and Scotland each have their own jurisdictions and legal processes, the lack of a formal agreement with jurisdiction clauses could have caused issues in this case but happily we were able to secure an advantageous result without proceedings.

“Unfortunately, relationships can and do break down. When this happens, disagreements can escalate to legal proceedings.”

Securing £20,000 for her client, the solicitor added: “Friends and family, and even close business partners, often do not feel there is a need to formalise their agreements in writing. Unfortunately, relationships can and do break down. When this happens, disagreements can escalate to legal proceedings.”



Manley’s Law Firm

Manley’s was founded in 2012 by litigation and media lawyer Mark Manley. The law firm are a specialist litigation practice, building a strong rapport with clients and focused on achieving results. Manley’s are recognised by both the Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners independent legal directories.



