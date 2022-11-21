6 Cyber Security Tips For Small Business

An online presence opens the door to more opportunities and prominence for small businesses. But with everything going digital, cyber security is one of the most common problems small businesses encounter.

“Cyber security is important for all businesses, but it is especially critical for small businesses. Cybercriminals often target small businesses because they are seen as easy targets. However, there are several steps you can take to improve your cyber security and protect your business,” says Shane Perry at Max Funding, a small business loan provider for small businesses with top cyber security for their business and clients.

Are you a small business owner worrying about cyber security? Well, we got you! Here are six cyber security tips to protect your business!

1. Limit Access And Monitor Devices

Limit access to your business’s data and systems only to employees who need it. By limiting access, you can ensure that your employees will not be able to access sensitive data or visit malicious websites. You should also consider monitoring employee devices to know how they use your business’s devices and make them accountable for acts that compromise your cyber security.

2. Use Strong Passwords

Another simple step you can take to improve your cyber security is to use strong passwords. A strong password is complicated for someone to guess and includes a mix of upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. Avoid using easily guessed words like “password” or your business name.

3. Keep Your Software Up To Date

One of the simplest things you can do to improve your cyber security is to keep your software updated. Software updates often include security patches that can help protect your business from new threats. Make sure you install updates as soon as they’re available and set your system to install them automatically if possible.

4. Avoid Clicking On Links In Emails

Avoid clicking on links in emails, especially if they are from unknown senders. Cybercriminals often use phishing emails to obtain sensitive information or infect devices with malware. If you receive an email with a link, make sure you hover over it to see where it will take you before clicking on it. Check the email’s sender to ensure that it is not from cybercriminals.

5. Report Any Suspicious Activity

Report any suspicious activity that you may encounter. This could include receiving unexpected emails or calls, clicking on links from unknown sources, or seeing strange activity on your devices. By reporting suspicious activity, you can protect your small business and many others from being victimised by cybercriminals.

6. Train Your Employees

One of the most important things you can do to improve your cyber security is train your employees. Educate them on the importance of cyber security and what they can do to help protect your business. Having a chatbot in your business could also help protect and assist your business. Cyber security is a team effort, and everyone in your organisation needs to be on board.