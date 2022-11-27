Grab Phone and Tablet Accessories at PITAKA Black Friday Sale Event

Wireless charging with mobile phones has been around for over a decade. Without a doubt, wireless charging brings tremendous convenience, particularly when combining with a magnetic system like Apple’s MagSafe. Many people look forward to seeing wireless charging on tablets, but that may not happen quickly. The recently-launched iPad Pro 2022 doesn’t come with MagSafe or wireless charging. But, PITAKA, a leading brand in material technology and charging solutions, offers cases and stands for the iPad Pro 2022 and 2021 for a MagSafe-like charging experience.

The MagEZ Case Pro for iPad Pro 2022, which is also compatible with iPad Pro 2021, has a built-in contact charging module. It magnetically attaches to the MagEZ Charging Stand, which features metal pins to pass through charging. So without frequently plugging and unplugging the cable, just snap your iPad Pro on the stand to enjoy a stable and hassle-free wireless charging experience. And in this way, your tablet will be ready when you grab it to leave the office.

The charging stand also comes with a Qi wireless charging base for iPhones, AirPods, and other Qi-enabled devices. When you need to work, snap your iPad Pro to the stand, put your phone down on the charging base, and you can focus on your big project. You don’t need to find time to charge your devices. They will be ready when you need them. In addition, the stand also helps you organize your desk. Think about pulling two cables from under the desk and spreading them over your table. That would be quite messy!

On the other hand, the 360-degree rotatable stand allows for tilt up (32.5°) and down (-5°) to meet your viewing needs. You can easily switch between portrait and landscaped modes. By adding a mouse and keyboard, you can turn the tablet into a flexible desktop computer.

When you leave the office, simply grab the tablet with one hand and go. If you want to work outdoors, snap your iPad Pro to the MagEZ Folio – no need to remove the case. The magnetic folio further protects your tablet while working as a stand to let you write, draw, or type at a café. If you have to carry your Magic Keyboard, use the FlipBook Case, a bag that sticks to the Magic Keyboard and works with it as one piece. In other words, when you open the bag, the keyboard opens, so you instantly get to work. When you close the bag, the keyboard and tablet fold and close as well, so you can grab the magnetic handles and go.

With the FlipBook Case, you can set up a mini workstation and work anywhere, anytime. By the way, the minimalist bag can also hold everyday items like glasses, keys, wallets, etc.

All those magnetic accessories for iPad are built to boost your productivity when you work or study at home, in the office, or on the go. PITAKA called the system PitaFlow for Tablets.

PITAKA is doing the biggest sale event of the year this Black Friday. You can grab cool things for your phone, tablet, Apple Watch, AirPods, and so on at the best deal, up to 50% off. It ends in 48 hours. So, hurry up, some are only available when supplies last!

PITAKA is founded by a team of designers, engineers, and creatives across multiple fields with an alternative approach to all things technology. Holding the vision of “alternative gadgets to simplify your life”, PITAKA always thinks one step ahead of users and provides innovative designs that bring convenience and style in real life. Today, PITAKA has become a large and successful company selling cases, wallets and covers for the essentials of modern life around the world.

