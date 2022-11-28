Kireina-Suiso committed to creating carbon-neutral power sources

Kireina Suiso, a leading provider of cost-effective and reliable green hydrogen and zero-emission fuel cell solutions, is pioneering carbon capture and offering clients climate friendly ways to transfer energy. Announced today by the company, the initiative aims to create more environmentally friendly ways to process and generate energy. The business is developing an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, assisting its customers in achieving their objectives and reducing carbon emissions.

The problem

Currently, multiple devices guarantee that energy reaches consumers reliably every day. For instance, wind turbines and substations are in charge of electrical distribution.This has a negative impact on the climate, with the process producing potent greenhouse gas.

Nagao Akimasa, the company’s Chief of Research and Development, commented: “The repercussions of rapidly accelerating global warming necessitate a radical shift in our energy management, including electricity transmission. In the near future, Kireina Suiso plans to sell only F-gas-free high-voltage switching technology. We are establishing the basis to reach this aim and meet the growing demand for climate-neutral switchgear through new vacuum interrupters”.

The solution

The new manufacturing unit will meet the most recent industry standards. As a result, it will be totally digitally networked and equipped with highly automated technology. The modern manufacturing complex will essentially run on electricity generated from renewable sources. As such, Kireina Suiso is showcasing how traditional technology may be transformed in a way that is both environmentally beneficial and long-lasting.

Some of the businesses new manufacturing techniques include vacuum interrupters. At the heart of the green portfolio, this method provides climate-neutral high-voltage power transmission components that employ industrially cleansed air for insulation and vacuum. The vacuum is therefore able to switch medium, avoiding any unnecessary damage to the climate caused by fluorinated chemicals. This new manufacturing technique, amongst others, will begin operating in the near future.

About Kireina Suiso

Kireina-Suiso.com provides energy supply, recovery, and storage solutions that are efficient, affordable, and environmentally sustainable. We develop, manufacture, install, operate, and maintain fuel cell systems for utilities, industry, and large power users, with solutions that include utility-scale and on-site power generation, carbon capture, local hydrogen production for transportation and industry, and long-term energy storage. Our mission is to transform natural resources into green energy, thus contributing to social and economic growth through building a clean and secure energy future.