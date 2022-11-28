Top 10 Best Essential Oils to Treat Skin Allergies and Live a Glowing Life

An aberrant immune response to a foreign substance can cause a skin allergy, which can manifest as itchy skin, redness, swelling, or other breakouts. Purely plant-based essential oils are a secure method of treating skin allergies. These distilled, plant-based, concentrated aromatic solutions have been used medicinally for ages.

Who doesn’t want their skin to be beautiful, spotless, and glowing? Your skin may not always be saved by nutritious eating and healthy lifestyle habits because pollution levels are always rising. It is not always feasible to see a dermatologist due to a variety of time and budgetary constraints. You therefore, require a natural remedy, such as an essential oil.

Why do essential oils reduce skin allergies? That’s because essential oils have anti-inflammatory and antihistamine properties that work wonders for skin allergies.

See below for a list of the top 10 best pure essential oils for treating skin allergies: –

Lavender oil

It is known as the most versatile of all pure essential oils. Lavender oil has anti-inflammatory properties that help in soothing, rejuvenating people, apart from treating skin allergies. Lavender oil can reduce acne, diminish skin irritation, treat allergies, and fight inflammation. It can be used directly on the skin to massage, used in bath water, or simply inhaled.

Peppermint oil

This oil is known for its cooling, relaxing, and rejuvenating qualities. A few drops of peppermint essential oil in your foot bath can relax the sore muscles after a strenuous workout. Various studies have proved that peppermint oil can reduce the symptoms that are often experienced by allergy sufferers. Plus, this oil can improve sleep, reduce inflammation, and relieve allergy breakouts. You can dilute this oil with coconut oil to apply topically or as suggested by your consultant.

Lemon oil

The fresh citric smell of lemons is loved by all. Derived from lemon peels, this essential oil is one of the most commonly used oils in aromatherapy. Lemon essential oil is antiseptic in nature and can combat skin allergies. It will detoxify and rejuvenate the skin, boost your immune system, and also eliminate allergy triggers.

Frankincense oil

You will adore this essential oil if you enjoy aromas that are earthy with a hint of spice and fruit. Frankincense oil is pale golden in color and is a sure shot way to get rid of skin allergies. Do you know that this oil is commonly used in religious ceremonies? It has also been used for over 2,000 years during meditation. In addition to easing redness, inflammation, and other allergy symptoms, frankincense oil can rehydrate and rejuvenate skin that is dry, dull, and wrinkled. Lavender, lemongrass, orange, peppermint, and sandalwood oils are all good combinations with it.

Eucalyptus oil

A clear, fresh, sharp, and woody smelling eucalyptus oil is pale yellow in color. It has antiseptic and antifungal qualities that can reduce inflammation and cure infections. All those allergy related symptoms would also diminish once you start using this oil.

Chamomile oil

By nature, chamomile essential oil is antimicrobial. Skin allergies are calmed and relaxed by it. When combined with a carrier oil and used topically, research indicates that it may also reduce the itching and swelling related to eczema.

Sage oil

Sage essential oil works wonders if you desire clear, glowing skin. It is equal to magic for skin related problems. Sage essential oil helps in skin cell regeneration and that’s why it plays a significant role in skin care treatments. Scars, stretch marks, skin sensitivity, rashes, and pimples can all be treated with it. Additionally, sage oil can lessen wrinkles and other ageing symptoms, thus, blessing you with a bright and beautiful skin. So, buy this essential oil and see how your skin transform.

Tea tree oil

Several skin care and beauty products contain tea tree oil. Thus, it is obvious how incredible tea tree oil is. The antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral properties of this oil work like magic when used in aromatherapy. Additionally, it can ease skin irregularities, heal acne and skin inflammation, and lessen allergy symptoms.

Rosemary oil

Acne outbreaks respond well to rosemary essential oil treatment. It can lessen painful and inflammatory skin allergy reactions. It is advised to use rosemary essential oil for youthful, shining skin. This is due to the oil’s potent antioxidant, antimicrobial, and preservative properties. It is thus included in cellulite massage blends.

Sandalwood oil

Are you enlightened that sandalwood oil was used in ancient times to meditate? That establishes that this essential oil has a relaxing or soothing impact that promotes greater clarity, attention, and composure. Due to its anti-inflammatory qualities, this oil is useful for treating skin allergies such as rashes, itching, and redness.

So, if you know anyone who is suffering from skin allergies, you may share this list with them. You can use an oil diffuser for essential oils aromatherapy, as hydrosols, with carrier oil, or simply use them in bathing water for effective results.