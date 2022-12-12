Northern insurance broker receives top UK industry award

H&H Insurance Brokers (HHIB) has been named the best in the UK at a prestigious industry awards ceremony.

The Carlisle-based company was named Independent Broker of the Year at the 2022 Insurance Times Awards held at London’s Grosvenor House on Thursday, December 8.

The top industry awards recognise and celebrate excellence and innovation in general insurance across the UK.

H&H Insurance Brokers, which operates across the North of England, the Scottish Borders and Wales, arranges a broad portfolio of insurance for clients in all types of businesses across sectors including agriculture and rural, commercial, property, and tourism and hospitality.

Paul Graham, Managing Director of H&H Insurance Brokers, who collected the award on behalf of his team, said: “We’re over the moon to have won this award and it reflects the hard work and commitment of the whole team.

“Our core values of being a valued, trusted advisor to our clients and providing a first-class, personal service are behind everything we do at H&H Insurance Brokers and it’s wonderful to see that commitment to excellence recognised by the judges.”

Over the past year, the firm has launched the market leading H&H Distinction, a bespoke and exclusive brand developed in partnership with insurance giant Aviva, and partnered with financial planning specialists Sage Wealth Management to launch a wealth management service.

The new products and services complement its existing portfolio which includes a health and safety advice service, asset finance and specialist products for the agricultural and rural sector.

H&H Insurance Brokers expanded its business in the North East earlier this year, with the acquisition of Tynedale Insurance Services, and also strengthened its Wales operation by opening an office in Wrexham.

In January, the firm was awarded the Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award for its exceptional customer service for the third consecutive year.