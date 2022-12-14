How do you keep your hemp flower fresh?

Smoking hemp is becoming increasingly popular for both recreational and medicinal use. Hemp has a wide range of cannabinoids and terpenes present that have been found to provide a vast amount of therapeutic benefits, including acting as an anti-anxiety, and anti-inflammatory, and providing a smoking cessation to help individuals quit or reduce their nicotine intake. When buying hemp flowers, it is important to properly store the flower to preserve the cannabinoids and terpenes that provide these effects. In this guide, we will discuss the importance of properly storing your hemp flower and the best ways to keep them fresh.

Why Is Storage For Hemp Flower Important?

Properly storing your hemp flower is essential because it keeps the cannabinoids and terpenes in their peak condition. Hemp flowers contain many compounds that can be damaged or altered if not stored correctly. This means that when you’re ready to use them, their quality won’t be as good as it could have been had you taken the time to store them properly. So, how do you do that?

Placing the hemp flower in a sealed container will help preserve the compounds and keep them fresh for longer. It’s important to make sure the container is sealed tightly to prevent any air or moisture from entering. Additionally, you can add humidity control packs to ensure you have the right environment to keep your flower buds fresh as long as possible.

Another important tip is to keep your containers away from direct sunlight as this will cause the compounds in the hemp flower to break down faster. Lastly, store your containers in a cool, dark place, such as a closet.

What Are The Ideal Humidity Conditions Needed?

The ideal humidity levels for hemp flower storage are between 55-60%. You can easily control the humidity levels in your container by using a humidity control packet.

Moreover, you’ll want to avoid exposing your hemp flower to any drastic temperature changes because this can be damaging. For example, if you ever get the urge to freeze your hemp flower, don’t! Freezing and thawing will damage the compounds in the flower, making it less potent and flavorful.

By keeping its levels at an ideal range, you can help preserve the cannabinoids and terpenes in your hemp flower. Keeping it too dry or too humid will cause the compounds to degrade faster.

What Type Of Container Should I Store My Hemp Flower In?

When it comes to storing hemp flower, you’ll want to use an airtight glass jar or container. Not only will this help keep the cannabinoids and terpenes intact, but it will also protect your flower from any light damage. Dark-colored glass is best, as it will block out any visible light that could damage the compounds in the flower.

Also, you want to make sure it’s big enough to fit all of them without crushing the buds. This keeps the air around the flower flowing and prevents any mold or mildew from forming.

Finally, make sure the lid is sealed tightly. If you’re using a jar with a rubber seal, make sure it’s still in good condition. If there are any cracks or wear and tear on the seal, it won’t be as effective.

Will Hemp Flowers Go Bad?

If not properly stored, the hemp flowers could potentially lose some of their beneficial compounds. If you want to prevent this from happening, make sure that you are taking the necessary steps to keep them fresh.

It’s also important to monitor the conditions of your storage area closely. If you notice any mold or mildew, discard the flower immediately. The best way to tell if your hemp is still good is by checking its color and aroma.

Taking care of hemp flowers can be seamless, and with the right storage and monitoring, you can easily preserve their quality for much longer. When purchasing high quality hemp flowers make sure to store them in the most ideal conditions possible.