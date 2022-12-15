Take a Break: Five Fun Online Games

Everyday life can be stressful. Sometimes one just needs a quiet night after working to just switch off the mind and gamble a bit. However, also certain casino games require concentration that one might not be able to give after a long workday. Luckily these four games are rather funny than exhausting.

Pollen party

One of those fun games is the slot machine pollen party, manufactured by microgaming. It offers up to 720 winning options, but no jackpot. However, it is really easy to understand and play and is a lot of fun. With a color- and joyful design, detailed and funny motives every player can enjoy a simple but amusing game that comes with a good payout rate.

Big Boss Bonanza

Big Boss Bonanza is a slot machine for everyone who likes fishing. Created by Pragmatic Play, this game was a huge success from the very first beginning. The main character is a fisherman who searches for the biggest fish in the sea. Designed as a classic slot machine, Big Boss Bonanza has five wheels, three rows and ten winning lines.

The aim is to achieve as many equal fish icons as possible when the wheels are stopping. Additionally, the player can win free games that create high multiplies. With that feature, winning up to ten times the intake is possible. Another extra is the dynamite feature, that can convert low-value symbols into the fish icons.

Karate Pig

Another game from Microgaming is Karate Pig. This slot machine reminds one quite soon of the Kung-Fu-Panda movie, since the main character in this game is a karate pig. This has to deal with a musician, a sushi chef, a bonsai and a raccoon amongst others and brings joy from the first moment of playing. The design is very cute and loveable. The slot is played with five reels and three rows as well as 40 pay lines. The minimum deposit is 0,01 Euro. If one wants to find casinos that accept PayPal, a guide for the best PayPal Casino UK can help with the decision.

Chicken drop slot

Pragmatic Play launched this funny game as a good basis for entertaining games. The slot consists of a cascading playing field and the gamer is searching for a giant, golden egg. Similar symbols have to be matched to disappear but the fun part is a chicken, waiting on the side for the player to win the first round. Big, round eyes and funny little wings make the chicken just adorable to look at and cheers up the players mood immediately.

Money Farm 2

Another game with a chicken but still different is manufactured by GameArt. Besides the chicken, the player also meets a lot of other farm animals like a goat, a sheep, a dog, cow and the egg of course. The egg is a scatter symbol and with three eggs, the player gets 12 free games. But the main point why this game is convincing is the fun graphics of the animals, that will just make the player laugh.