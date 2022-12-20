AI tools you can use to boost your social media strategy

Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the way we do business, especially when it comes to our social media strategies. AI tools can help you increase your reach, optimise content for better engagement, and track success more easily. One area that is seeing tremendous benefit from AI technology is social media marketing.

Here are a few powerful AI tools you can use to take your social media strategy to the next level.

Social Media Automation Tools

The most popular type of AI tool for social media is automation. Automation tools allow you to automate mundane tasks, such as posting content at regular intervals or responding to customer inquiries in a timely manner.

Automation tools also help you identify potential influencers who could be interested in promoting your brand or product, and they can even monitor conversations around your brand or product so that you can respond quickly to any negative comments or reviews.

Content Creation Tools

Content creation tools are another great way to maximise your social media presence. These tools use natural language processing (NLP) technology to generate content ideas based on keywords that are relevant to your business or industry.

They can also be used to analyse existing content and provide suggestions on how it can be improved or optimised for better engagement with your target audience. Content creation tools are especially useful if you don’t have the time or resources to produce high-quality content on a regular basis.

Analytics Platforms

An analytics platform is an essential tool for any successful social media marketing strategy as it allows you to track key performance indicators (KPIs) such as reach, engagement, sentiment analysis and more.

Analytics platforms use predictive analytics algorithms to forecast trends and provide insights into how well your social media campaigns are performing so that you can make informed decisions about future campaigns and strategies. Additionally, many analytics platforms offer features such as demographic segmentation which enables you to target specific audiences with tailored messages that are more likely to resonate with them.

Specific AI social media tools include…

Chatfuel

Chatfuel is a chatbot platform that enables businesses to create automated conversations with their customers via Facebook Messenger. By using pre-designed templates, businesses can build bots quickly and easily without having any coding skills. Chatfuel’s powerful AI engine allows businesses to engage with customers more efficiently, saving time and resources while still providing a personalised experience.

Sotrender

Sotrender is a powerful tool for tracking and analysing your social media performance across multiple accounts and platforms. It provides real-time analytics that show which posts are resonating with your audience, as well as what topics have the most potential for growth. It also offers insights into how competitors are performing on social media so that you can adjust your strategy accordingly.

Lately

Lately’s AI tool creates organic social content specifically targeted towards your audience. Consistent and quality content can be produced to help to generate leads and convert sales.

Cortex by Wootric

Cortex by Wootric is an AI-powered customer experience platform that helps brands understand their customers better through sentiment analysis. It uses natural language processing (NLP) to identify key phrases in consumer conversations and then categorise those conversations according to sentiment—positive, neutral, or negative—so businesses can respond quickly and accurately to customer feedback.

As technology continues to evolve, many businesses are turning to artificial intelligence (AI) tools to improve their social media strategies. AI technology has become an integral part of modern businesses, and its impact on the world of social media marketing cannot be overstated. From tracking analytics in real-time to building automated conversations with customers via chatbots, there are many powerful AI tools available today that can make managing your social media accounts easier and more effective.

Whether it’s automating mundane tasks, generating content ideas, creating targeted campaigns, or providing valuable insights into performance metrics – there are plenty of AI tools available that can help you get the most out of your social media strategy and maximise its effectiveness in reaching new customers and growing your business!