TradeEU Review 2023 – Is TradeEU a Legit Broker or Scam?

The foreign exchange market is the place where people exchange different currencies (sometimes known as forex or FX). The biggest market in the world, FX, affects everything from the cost of clothing bought in China to the cost of a margarita while on vacation in Mexico.[1]*

What Does TradeEU Offer?

Commodity CFD is one of the TradeEU’s provided products. Wondering what a CFD is? Well, in a contract for difference (CFD), both buyers and sellers agree that the seller would receive the difference between the fund’s current value and the value at the time of the contract. CFDs allow investors and traders to possibly profit (if not possibly suffer losses) from price movement without holding the underlying assets.[2]**

By purchasing or selling the product, commodities CFD trading enables you to have a tangential exposure to the underlying commodity’s price movement. CFDs are leveraged products traded Over-The-Counter (OTC) rather than on exchanges, and there is no central clearing of the trades. Depending on the direction (Buy or Sell) and movement of the underlying asset’s value, the investor either earns a profit or a loss on the CFD.

Company Overview

Official Website http://www.tradeeu.com/ Headquarters Limassol, Cyprus Founded Year 2022 Regulated Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (“CySEC”) Islamic Accounts Yes Customer Support +357 252 61 736

Is TradeEU Legit?

Well, TradeEU is a reputed and legitimate trading platform. It offers a wide range of markets and an exceptional variety of bespoke platforms in addition to restricted access to MetaTrader.

The trade name and domain “TradeEU” are owned and operated by the Cypriot Investment Company (“CIF”) Titanedge Securities Ltd. The Company is organized and established in line with Republic of Cyprus law; its registration number is HE 411909; it has also regulated by the Cyprus Securities & Exchange Commission (CySEC), as shown by the CIF license number 405/21. The Company’s registered office is located at The Panayides Building, 1st floor, Office No. 11, 1 Chrysanthou Mylona Street, Ayia Zoni, 3030 Limassol, Cyprus.[3]****

Therefore, we can rely on the platform and be sure of its legitimacy.

Why TradeEU?

We will look at the benefits of doing business with TradeEU.com as we continue our TradeEU assessment.

TradeEU provide five business days per week support to its customer.

TradeEU employs cutting-edge security measures.

TradeEU provides a maximum Leverage of 1:30 and updates traders on Market Live rates via its website.

Spreads on TradeEU range from 0.7 to 2.5 pip, and the sign-up process is simple, quick, and hassle-free.

Take A Note: TradeEU is not provided its services to residents of the US, Canada, Israel, Iran, or Japan, despite the fact that TradeEU. Islamic forex accounts are not open to non-Muslim traders, and in addition.

The Best Execution Standards:

The following factors are taken into consideration by the Company while carrying out client orders to assess the relative weight of the best execution factors:

The client’s characteristics, such as whether they fall within the professional or retail category

The client’s order’s characteristics

The order’s financial instrument subjects

The order’s execution venue’s features.

The Company uses its commercial judgment and expertise in light of the data available on the market to establish the relative priority it gives, following the criteria mentioned above, to the Best Execution Factors.

Accordingly, the Best Execution Factors are given the following amount of priority by the Company:

Parameter Importance Level Remarks Price High To offer its clients competitive price quotations, the firm focuses on the quality and level of the pricing data they obtain from other sources. Costs High TradeEU makes every effort to keep your transaction fees as low as competitive as is reasonably practicable.

Is My Data Safe with TradeEU?

A strict firewall and software encrypt all data communications using SSL. In addition, Level 1 PCI compliance services are used to regulate transactions, while trading servers are placed in SAS 70-certified data centers. And hi-tech Data servers are employed for secure transactions and communications.

TradeEU takes significant steps to preserve the security of the user’s personal information and ensures that no one else has access to it. Personal Data is only accessible to employees and authorized service providers that need it to perform their duties. The consumer is prohibited from disclosing or sharing his or her log-in details with any other parties.

The company implements stringent security measures to prevent loss, theft, copying, misuse, unauthorized access or disclosure, modification, or destruction of customers’ personal data.

Customer Support

The representatives at TradeEU are reachable 5 working days per week at:

Contact No: +357 252 61 736

Mail – support@tradeeu.com

Risk Warning: TradeEU is the trading name of Titanedge Securities Ltd with Registration Number HE411909, regulated and authorized by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission under license number 405/21. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to risk losing your money.

FAQs

How can I open an account with TradeEU?

Firstly select “Open an Account,” then, you will be sent to the registration page, where you must fill out your personal information, provide the requested legal documents and create an account.

What forms of identification are needed for KYC at TradeEU?

For TradeEU to confirm your account is in compliance with the KYC process, you must provide documentation of your identity and address. Regulators and CySEC policy both lay forth this as a standard requirement.

Why do I need to finish the KYC procedure?

This process must be followed by all regulated financial services providers with every account holder. This method puts safeguards in place to make trading as secure as possible.

