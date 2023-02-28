Medius Announces its Partner of the Year Award 2022 Winners

Medius, a leading provider of AP Automation and wider spend management solutions, has announced its 2022 Partner of the Year winners, as part of an annual tradition to recognize its partners’ excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Medius technology.The Partner of the Year awards acknowledges Medius’s partner ecosystem, which helps to deliver new ways of operating, delivering and accelerating digital transformation to meet customer needs. Given that the priority for many businesses in 2022 was profitability and financial agility against a backdrop of external, economic instability, last year’s winners were assessed based on their ability to help their customers gain control of cost, cash, and compliance through the entire procure-to-pay lifecycle.

Across seven categories spanning major, global markets, each Partner of the Year demonstrated excellence in working with Medius’s customers in banking, retail, construction and logistics, deploying accelerated digital transformation through Medius technology.

Matt Rhodus, VP of Business Development & Strategy said: “Many businesses across the globe have faced financial challenges due to external economic factors beyond their control. This has defined business strategies, adaptability and future policies, no matter how big or small an organization. Medius’s Partners of the Year have clearly demonstrated how the best practices of automation, procurement and technology can support businesses and their customers in effectively managing cash-flow, without compromising customers’ needs.”

Partner of the Year Award 2022 Winners

Cloud – ACV/Revenue Partner of the Year: Exsitec

Exsitec AB remains a strong sales partner for Medius, achieving 99 new business deals in Medius Spend Management in 2022 alone. The company offers smart IT that simplifies and improves users’ everyday workflow using resource efficient methods.

EMEA Partner of the Year: HSO

FHSO has been named Medius 2022 EMEA Partner of the Year for the second consecutive year. With a 100% dedication to Microsoft technology, HSO is a proven global leader with unique delivery capabilities offered from practices in more than 31 offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Newcomer Partner Award: Pitney Bowes UK

Pitney Bowes UK has been named the Medius Rookie Partner of the Year for their proactive engagement upon formal partnership in October 2022. Using the “Move to Medius” quick-start plan Pitney Bowes has generated 26 sales qualified leads, 8 in progress opportunities and 1 closed Medius APA solution for a global manufacturer in 23 countries employing 2500 employees.

Strategic Partner of the Year: Microsoft

Medius is a longstanding partner of Microsoft and hosts its spend management solutions on the Microsoft Azure platform. The partnership enables Medius to offer greater flexibility, connectivity, and high-quality services to their global customer base. Being a Microsoft Gold Partner also allows Medius to test and develop new technology and to meet the changing needs of clients.

Technology Partner of the Year: Pagero

The Medius global e-Invoicing service is powered by Pagero via the Pagero Network. A smart business network with global reach, to ensure interoperability and local compliance for all customers across the globe. The seamless integration between Pagero and Medius enables the processing of e-invoices in the same way as PDF or paper invoices.

APAC Partner of the Year: Ricoh

Ricoh is a Medius Cloud Partner and a leading provider of smart workplace technology. Medius’s solution extends Ricoh’s range of digital services solutions, including optimized workflows, anytime anywhere collaboration, intelligent capture, automation, and digital infrastructure.

North America Partner of the Year: Enzo

Enzo has been named the 2022 North America Partner of the Year, for their work and partnership integrating Medius APA and Pay solutions to customers across the globe. Enzo enabled Medius to be successfully integrated to a wide variety of customer ERP systems like Great Plains, SAGE, QuickBooks, Infor and others.