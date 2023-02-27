The EYRA Group and Board of Cyber form an alliance to strengthen the cyber-security of companies in Switzerland

The partnership agreement finalised between the EYRA Group and Board of Cyber provides Swiss companies with a continuous notation system for scoring cyber-performance.

The EYRA Group – specialists in managed services for cloud in both the private and public sectors, cyber-security and the protection of personal data – has come together with Board of Cyber, a French company specialising in cyber risk management so as to add the Security Rating® solution to the services it provides. This automated, fast, and non-intrusive SaaS solution will mean that its clients will be able to continuously evaluate the cyber-risks to their organisations and to that of their suppliers, and thereby improve their performance in terms of cyber-security.

The EYRA Group provides its clients with services covering computer management, consultancy, audit, training, and awareness, as well as the implementation and development of security technologies, and the services of an MSSP (managed security service provider). With Board of Cyber, the EYRA Group is therefore strengthening its “Cybersecurity Assessment Solutions” and its audit and awareness services. Its clients will be able to tackle all the major cyber issues: anticipation, prevention, protection, detection, reaction, and recovery (cyber resilience), and thereby to create an environment of trust.

A leader on the IT market in French-speaking Switzerland

The EYRA Group offers a complete range of IT services in five areas: IT transformation projects, Adaptive SwissCloud solutions, and cybersecurity covering an SOC (CyberSecurity Operations Centre), the supply of specialised resources and technology to produce the best hardware and software products. With over 10 years of commitment and experience through its subsidiaries, the EYRA Group employs about 100 staff spread over four sites in Geneva, Lausanne, Zurich, and Neuchâtel. eyra-group.ch

“That a market leader such as the EYRA Group should choose Board of Cyber to strengthen its range of services for Swiss companies is a true mark of recognition. We share the same vision of service, providing solutions with immediate added value.” François-Charles Fachon, Channel Manager de Board of Cyber

“Board of Cyber’s Security Rating® is one of the first products on the market that make it possible for business leaders to get a very fast evaluation of the cyber-risks to their organisations and their supply chain security, and to monitor it over time. This solution is perfectly suited to the Swiss market for companies of all sizes and in all sectors that are looking for practical and cost-competitive tools.” Yves Froppier, Deputy CEO of the EYRA Group