Today, at 2pm GMT, NASDAQ-listed cyber firm Tenable released their annual ‘Threat Landscape Report’.

2021-2022 losses to fraud and cybercrime in the UK totalled over £3 billion, as cybercriminals seek brand new ways of stealing, extorting and exfiltrating data and IDs, specifically from sectors in BFSI.

From the report, Apple products were found to make up 1/3 of all zero day exploits, and of all ransomware attacks, 10% were found to be attributed to LockBit, hitting private and public banks and financial services like never before.

Financial data group Ion Markets recently suffered a major cyber-attack that has affected parts of the vital financial plumbing that underlies the vast derivatives trading industry. And with attacks increasing in scale, it’s likely that these vulnerabilities had been sitting in their infrastructure for quite some time…

Some highlights from the report include:

Known Vulnerabilities pose greatest threat to organizational security

Over 2.29 billion records were exposed in 2022, representing 257 terabytes of data

Top exploited vulnerabilities within the group include several high-severity flaws in Microsoft Exchange, Zoho ManageEngine and VPN solutions from Fortinet, Citrix and Pulse Secure.

Over one-third (37.2%) of the 78 of zero day exploits found in the wild exist in Apple products.

Ransomware remains most common attack method used in successful breaches, fuelled by double extortion and ransomware-as-a-service models.

Lockbit dominated the ransomware sphere making up 10% of all analysed ransomware incidents.

Bob Huber, Chief Security Officer and Head of Research at Tenable, can speak on why the only way to turn the tide is to shift to preventive security and exposure management for 2023 and beyond.

Below is a press release containing more depth of the findings.