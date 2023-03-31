2023 Instagram Marketing: Tips and Strategies to Build a Brand Following

In 2023, Instagram remains one of the most popular social media platforms for businesses looking to build a brand following. However, the popularity of a platform doesn’t equate to easy and immediate success when trying to market or grow your brand to such an audience.

With over 1 billion monthly active users, Instagram provides businesses with a massive audience to reach out to. However, with so many businesses vying for attention on the platform, it can be difficult to stand out and gain new Instagram followers, while also creating and scheduling new content.

In this guide, we’ll explore how to successfully build a brand following on Instagram in 2023, while also providing actionable tips and statistics to help in the process.

Consistently Create and Share Engaging Content

One of the most important factors in building a brand following on Instagram is gaining new followers daily. This means consistently creating and sharing engaging content that resonates with your target audience.

To do this, it’s important to have a clear understanding of who your target audience is and what kind of content they are interested in. Use Instagram analytics to track your engagement and see what kind of content is resonating with your audience.

According to HubSpot, as of 2021, Instagram has over 1 billion monthly active users, with 90% of those users following at least one business account. Additionally, over 200 million Instagram users visit at least one business profile daily. This means that there is a huge potential audience for businesses to reach out to on Instagram.

Optimize Your Profile

Your Instagram profile is the first thing that potential followers will see when they come across your account. It’s important to have a complete and visually appealing profile that accurately represents your brand.

Use a high-quality profile picture that reflects your brand’s personality, and write a compelling bio that tells visitors what your brand is all about.

Don’t forget to include a link to your website or other social media profiles in your bio.

Use Relevant Hashtags

Hashtags are a powerful way to increase your reach and attract new followers to your account. Use relevant hashtags that are related to your niche and target audience.

According to Blogging.org, Instagram posts with 11 or more hashtags receive the most engagement. However, it’s important to use hashtags that are relevant to your content and not just popular hashtags that may not be relevant to your brand.

Engage with Your Followers

Engaging with your followers is an important part of building a loyal community around your brand. Respond to comments and direct messages, and show your followers that you value their input.

According to Hubspot, Instagram accounts with high engagement rates tend to have a higher number of followers and a higher likelihood of reaching the Explore page. This means that engaging with your followers can help to increase your visibility on the platform and attract new followers.

Collaborate with Other Businesses and Influencers

Collaborating with other businesses and influencers in your niche is a great way to reach new audiences and gain more followers. Look for opportunities to collaborate with other businesses and influencers, and use Instagram’s tagging and mention features to give them credit and increase your exposure.

It’s also mentioned on HubSpot, that as of 2021, 81% of businesses on Instagram use influencer marketing as a way to reach their target audience.

Run Contests and Giveaways

Running contests and giveaways is another effective way to increase engagement and attract new followers to your account. Create contests and giveaways that align with your brand and offer prizes that your target audience will be interested in.

As of 2021, Instagram accounts that run contests and giveaways grow their follower base 70% faster than those that don’t.

Use Instagram Ads

Instagram ads are a powerful way to increase your reach and attract new followers to your account. Use Instagram’s targeting features to reach your ideal audience, and create ads that are visually appealing and aligned with your brand.

Instagram ads have a higher click-through rate than Facebook ads, making them a great way to drive traffic to your website or other social media profiles.

Getting the Most Out of Your Instagram Efforts

In conclusion, building a brand following on Instagram in 2023 requires a multi-faceted approach that includes creating engaging content, using the right hashtags, engaging with your followers, staying up-to-date on the latest trends and features, optimizing your profile for search engines, collaborating with other businesses and influencers, running contests and giveaways, and using Instagram ads. By following these tips and staying committed to your strategy, you can successfully build a loyal following on Instagram and grow your business over time.