Industry Trend Setter, TicketsCandy, Launches in UK

The ticketing platform known as TicketsCandy has been making waves in the ticketing industry throughout North America and is now setting its eyes on the United Kingdom. With their recent launch in the UK, you can expect this up-and-coming ticketing platform to continue to pressure industry leaders to do better or get left behind.

The fast-growing ticketing platform offers innovative technology and free services for its event-holders. Plus, the business prides itself on looking out for the little guys, making it a great platform for businesses/events of all sizes to utilize for their ticketing needs. Read on to learn more about TicketsCandy’s services and how they will impact the ticket industry in the UK.

What Is TicketsCandy?

TicketsCandy is a free event ticketing and booking solution that provides a variety of tools to help increase organizer’s sales by up to 30%. Their innovative and easy-to-use platform allows customers to instantly start selling tickets once they sign up.

The idea behind the business was to create a platform that focused on helping event holders succeed no matter how big or small the event/business is. Most industry-leading platforms solely focus on their biggest events and charge an arm and a leg for their services. TicketsCandy strives to be a strategic partner in the growth and success of every single one of its customers by being completely free, offering a vast array of services and tools, and promoting events of all sizes through its own media platforms.

Huge Savings for UK Customers

To make their UK debut a memorable one, TicketsCandy will be free for event holders and their customers. No service fee will be charged to event holders, or passed onto their customers. Only the Square merchant fee will be passed to the customers at checkout.

This incredible deal will save event holders and their customers money, resulting in higher ticket sales and larger profits. With no hidden fees, no contracts, and reliable customer service, this debut deal is sure to catch the attention of industry leaders and potentially spark change in the ticketing industry as a whole.

Do More for Free

The idea of free deters some people because they associate high prices with good quality. However, TicketsCandy strives to provide exceptional services while maintaining its ability to remain free for event holders. They can do this with innovative technology backed by AI to automate tasks and provide customers with everything they need to make data-driven decisions.

With TicketsCandy, organizers have access to in-depth data analytics that contain valuable insights into customer behavior and ticket sales trends. Plus, it offers invaluable marketing tools from Google, Facebook, TikTok, and other platforms to track your marketing efforts to ensure organizers set their prices effectively and know how to best market their event.

Make Sales from Anywhere

No matter an organizer’s budget, they can easily sell tickets anywhere online with a widget or a link. If they have a website, they can simply embed the user-friendly widget within it by following the how-to videos or contacting the support team directly. If they don’t have a website but want one, organizers can take advantage of TicketsCandy’s partnership with Atavion to receive 25% off a custom, premium website.

If organizers do not want a website, or want an additional place to sell tickets, they can also create a branded event page with tickets, text, images, and videos in a matter of minutes. Then, they can share the link to the event page through emails, social media, or text to maximize ticket sales.

Easy Mobile Ticketing Solution

To top it all off, TicketsCandy allows customers to purchase and access their tickets on their mobile devices with a fast, convenient, and secure checkout experience. The platform accepts contactless payments such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, in addition to traditional credit card payments through a simple two-step checkout process.

Customers can then easily add their tickets to their mobile wallets, save the ticket email, or take a screenshot of it. Once they get to the event, TicketsCandy offers an easy-to-use app to allow event holders to scan customers into the event within seconds to keep lines down and customers happy.

TicketsCandy’s UK Experience

The extensive list of features backed by innovative technology and an incredible customer support team makes TicketsCandy an attractive ticketing platform option. Their launch in the UK is sure to continue to turn heads in the ticketing industry thanks to their incredible debut deal. We can’t wait to see what this trend-setting business does next as they continue to change the way events sell tickets online.