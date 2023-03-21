John Wick Chapter 4 – Release Date, Cast, Review and Rating

The highly anticipated fourth installment in the thrilling John Wick film series has finally hit the screens. “John Wick: Chapter 4” continues the adrenaline-pumping story of the legendary hitman, played by Keanu Reeves. After the events of “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”.

John Wick 4 finds himself hunted by assassins from around the world. In this action-packed sequel, he must rely on his skills, instincts, and the few remaining allies he has to survive. This article will dive into the release date, cast, review, and rating of “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

“John Wick: Chapter 4” will be released on March 24, 2023, much to the excitement of fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in John Wick’s thrilling journey. The film was initially scheduled for release in May 2021 but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other production-related issues.

Cast

The cast of “John Wick: Chapter 4” features the return of some familiar faces and some exciting new additions. The main cast includes.

Keanu Reeves as John Wick Ian McShane as Winston Lance Reddick as Charon Laurence Fishburne as The Bowery King

Newcomers to the series include:

Donnie Yen as a friend and ally of John Wick Hiroyuki Sanada as a primary antagonist Shamier Anderson in an undisclosed role Bill Skarsgård in an unknown role.

Chad Stahelski returns to the director’s chair, while Derek Kolstad, who penned the first three films, has stepped aside for a new writing team consisting of Shay Hatten, Michael Finch, and Chris Collins.

John Wick 4 Review

“John Wick: Chapter 4” delivers exactly what fans have come to expect from the series – relentless action, jaw-dropping stunts, and a plot that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats. Keanu Reeves once again performs exceptionally like the stoic and deadly John Wick, showing his dedication to the role through rigorous training and impressive fight choreography.

Introducing new characters, such as Donnie Yen’s character, adds depth to the film, providing new challenges and intriguing alliances for Wick as he fights to stay alive. Adding Hiroyuki Sanada as the primary antagonist also raises the stakes, creating an even more formidable foe for our titular character.

Visually, the film is a feast for the eyes, with stunning cinematography and set pieces that take the audience on a thrilling journey through various exotic locales. The action sequences are both inventive and brutal, with some of the most intense fights in the series to date.

If there’s one criticism, it’s that the film occasionally feels like it’s retreading familiar ground. However, this is a minor issue in an otherwise thrilling and engaging action film.

John Wick 4 Rating

“John Wick: Chapter 4” is an exhilarating and satisfying addition to the series, and it’s clear that the filmmakers have once again delivered a high-octane action film that fans will love. With its relentless pace, stunning visuals, and outstanding performances, “John Wick: Chapter 4” is a must-watch for fans of the series and action movies.

Given its merits, we give “John Wick: Chapter 4” a solid 4.5 out of 5 stars. While it might not reinvent the wheel, it remains a thrilling and entertaining ride that action fans will not want to miss.