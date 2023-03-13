The role of artificial intelligence in intelligent transportation systems

One of the best solutions for transit operators and agencies to incorporate into their services today is intelligent transport systems.

Artificial intelligence technology helps create more efficient and manageable operations for transit agencies.

In this article, you’ll learn what intelligent transportation systems are and how artificial intelligence is used in these solutions to benefit operators.

Read on to find out more.

What are intelligent transportation systems?

Intelligent transportation systems (ITS) are unique solutions that provide transportation operators with a range of intricate data.

These systems give an accurate way of monitoring, analyzing, and managing various aspects of transit operations, with a consistent flow of crucial data.

This data can come in a variety of forms, relating to things such as passenger information and real-time vehicle monitoring data, just to name a few.

On top of this, the data extends to passengers, offering vital information such as live service updates to assist in their journeys, helping them get from A to B more efficiently.

Drivers can also benefit from ITS to have a clear form of communication between them and the control rooms.

How does artificial intelligence play a part in ITS?

When it comes to the inner workings of ITS, there are several elements that can include artificial intelligence technologies and tools.

For example, ITS can use automated processes to extract data in real-time, and provide this information to a central platform that can be accessed and reviewed.

Artificial intelligence in ITS can then use that data to provide intelligent insights for operators. For example, this can be predicting certain patterns or actions based on the real-time data collected – arrival times of vehicles, passenger load on a service, etc.

It can also analyze the data to provide in-depth support for running an efficient service, such as highlighting areas of poor service or disruptions to transport.

This includes:

Real-time passenger information and vehicle management

ITS provide real-time passenger information for operators, as well as monitoring of vehicles.

Using artificial intelligence, it can show how many passengers are present on the services, and how efficiently the vehicles are managing this passenger load, for instance.

This will help identify patterns in riders and vehicles, such as transport gaps that may occur.

As a result, transit operators or agencies can prepare for these scenarios and take the necessary actions to keep a smooth inflow of riders, and a consistent stream of revenue.

Headway management and live service updates for riders

Artificial intelligence is also used for headway management and providing live service updates to riders.

The systems will be able to use automated vehicle location, and predict the arrival time of the bus or train, based on a variety of data – vehicle location, distance, traffic, and more.

This information is delivered through a variety of information and communication technologies, such as mobile apps, websites, and displays.

This can help keep services running efficiently, such as ensuring two buses on a similar route don’t arrive at the same stop at the same time, and instead spread out the arrivals for rider convenience.

This allows riders to better anticipate the length of their journeys, and choose the best modes of transport and routes to complete their journeys more efficiently.

Live service updates can help improve the overall passenger experience.

Intelligent driver scheduling

Artificial intelligence is also used to improve driver scheduling in transit agencies.

A core component of an efficient operator is ensuring there’s enough personnel available to carry out the service and routes efficiently.

With ITS, and the AI tools involved, you can receive an automated schedule for drivers that covers all the necessary shifts and routes for services to operate effectively.

This can take the time and complexity out of organizing a large staff operation, and avoid the risk of any routes being missed, shift clashes, or insufficient personnel.

—

As artificial intelligence continues to be a driving force for improvement in the transportation industry, it’s no wonder why so many operators are choosing to reap the benefits of ITS.