What’s unique about Honor Magic 5 Pro?

Although every product of Honor is worth praising, this time, Honor has launched a new smartphone that has gotten a lot of hype and fame in no time. The reason for this hype is its extraordinary unique features. HONOR Magic 5 series is enriched with a lot of mind-blowing features.

Unleash the magic with the Honor Magic 5 series in the form of Magic 5 pro. The design language is so good that it feels like a black hole and gives a look at the milky-way galaxy. The inspiring and unforgettable review is so good to digest. The extraordinary design and other features have made users buy smartphones a lot. The UK public has loved this smartphone a lot.

All the other features have been explained in the article below.

Specifications of the Honor Magic 5 Pro:

The phone was launched at the Mobile World Congress, and we’ve lately gone through the unpacking step while spending quality time with it. It is powered by the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Generation 2 engine, with 12GB of Memory and 512GB of storage. Honor’s 6.81-inch LTPO OLED screen features a pill-shaped cut for the 12MP camera and an accurate 3D sensor on the front. The Star Disc Triple Video camera with 3 50MP sensors is located on the rear. All of this is powered by Honor’s Magic OS 7.1, which is built around Android 13.

So, how does that all work in reality? Extremely good. This isn’t a comprehensive evaluation based on the specifications that the company provides on the website. The model is specified with 8GB Memory and 256GB storage that also lacks final software. The 12GB/512GB device has been loved a lot by people in the UK. The price in the United Kingdom is 2023 Pounds.

While we appreciate the overall appearance of the Magic 5 Pro, we believe it’s a little top-heavy due to the huge Super Curved camera module occupying the upper half of the phone. The top of the screen, but those potentially leading to accidental drops, give a mind-blowing look.

A speaker grill and an IR blaster are included on the device’s top side, allowing you to operate numerous appliances and gadgets with your phone. Another speaker grill, a dual-SIM card slot, and a USB-C connector are located in the phone’s base. Honor didn’t skimp on the speakers either; instead of using an earpiece like many other manufacturers, it employs complete loudspeakers on top and bottom to provide stereo sound. Not a single feature has been compromised. At even high-volume settings, they are loud and clear. Because of their positioning, it is considerably more difficult to filter out the sound with your fingers when viewing films or playing games.

Such display optimization technologies and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 paired with a 5,100mAh capacity contribute to exceptionally long battery life. With moderate use, you can easily get two days per charge. Even with extensive use – shooting a lot of photographs, music streaming, watching YouTube, and ordinary web surfing — you’ll only have around 30% left at the end of the day.

We discussed the most famous specifications of the smartphone. You will love these specifications of the HONOR Magic 5 series.