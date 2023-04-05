How to Slash Your Texas Electricity Bill

Texas is known for great barbecues, friendly people, and scorching hot summers. Unfortunately, these warm temperatures can lead to equally high electricity bills. But don’t worry, you don’t have to sweat it out in the heat or break the bank to keep your home cool. In this blog post, we’ll provide an in-depth discussion on how Texans can save on their electricity bills without compromising their comfort.

Understand Your Electricity Plan

The first step to finding cheap electric rates in Texas in understanding your current plan. Texas has a deregulated energy market, which means consumers can choose their own electricity providers and plans. Make sure you’re familiar with the terms of your current plan, including the rate, contract length, and any additional fees.

Become a Home Energy Detective

Grab a magnifying glass and start investigating areas of your home where energy efficiency could be improved. Uncovering hidden energy hogs can make a big difference in your electricity bill. Here are some common culprits:

Old appliances: Consider upgrading to energy-efficient appliances that use less electricity, such as those with the ENERGY STAR label.

Leaky ducts: Check your air ducts for any leaks or gaps, as they can waste up to 30% of your air conditioning energy.

Inefficient lighting: Replace conventional bulbs with energy-saving LEDs or CFLs , which use 75-80% less energy than incandescent bulbs.

Make Smart Cooling Choices

When the Texas heat is at its peak, your air conditioner might be working overtime to keep your home comfortable. Here are some smart cooling strategies to lower energy costs:

Adjust the thermostat: Raising the temperature by 1 degree can save about 3-5% on cooling costs. Set your thermostat to 78°F while at home, and turn it up even higher when you’re away or asleep.

Utilize fans: Ceiling and portable fans can help you feel cooler without using as much energy as your air conditioner.

Optimize natural ventilation: Open windows and doors during the cooler morning and evening hours to improve airflow and keep your home comfortable without turning on the A/C.

Practice Proper A/C Maintenance

A well-maintained air conditioning unit can save you more money in the long run. Some essential maintenance tasks include:

Cleaning or replacing air filters every 1-2 months to maintain optimal airflow and efficiency.

Inspecting the outdoor unit and keeping it free from debris, such as leaves or grass clippings.

Calling a professional technician for periodic tune-ups and maintenance checks.

Invest in Energy-Efficient Home Improvements

Some upgrades might require a higher upfront cost, but the long-term savings are worth the investment. Some energy-efficient home improvements to consider include:

Installing a programmable thermostat to automatically adjust the temperature based on your schedule and preferences.

Adding insulation in your attic, walls, and floors to keep your home cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter.

Sealing gaps and cracks in your doors and windows to prevent drafts and improve insulation.

Consider Renewable Energy Sources

Incorporating renewable energy sources, such as solar panels, into your home can significantly lower your electricity costs in the long term. While the initial investment may be high, you’ll benefit from lower energy bills and reduced dependence on traditional electricity sources. Plus, you may qualify for federal tax credits and local incentives, which can further offset your upfront costs.

Monitor and Manage Your Energy Usage

Keeping an eye on your energy usage can help identify trends and habits that may be contributing to increased electricity costs. Many utility providers offer online tools or mobile apps to monitor your energy consumption in real-time. Use this information to determine which habits or devices are using the most energy and adjust your behaviors accordingly to achieve better energy efficiency.

Landscaping for Energy Efficiency

Strategic landscaping can make your home more energy-efficient and lower your electricity bills. Planting shade trees near your home can block direct sunlight and reduce your cooling needs in the summer. Additionally, using native plants and xeriscaping techniques can reduce the amount of water needed to maintain a beautiful and functional yard, saving you money on your water bills as well.

Conclusion

By understanding your electricity plan, identifying energy inefficiencies, making smart cooling choices, maintaining your A/C, investing in energy-efficient improvements, and taking advantage of renewable energy sources and landscaping techniques, you can experience the benefits of lower electricity bills all year round. Stay cool, Texas – and enjoy the savings!