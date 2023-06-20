Elite Asset Management UK Broker Review-Packed Online Trading Platform for Digital Assets

EAM’s user-friendly trading platform sets itself apart from the competition with its unparalleled leverage of 1:100, low commissions, and tight spreads, ensuring a seamless trading experience for all.

LONDON – Elite Asset Management, a privately-owned, independent financial advisory group specializing in investments in the digital assets’ ecosystem, is pleased to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art online trading platform. With a focus on providing traders with exceptional tools and features, the platform enables users to capitalize on the opportunities presented by Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies.

One of the standout features of Elite Asset Management’s trading platform is the ability to trade digital assets with leverage. While most platforms offer limited leverage options, EAM sets itself apart by providing leverage of up to 1:100. This empowers advanced traders to maximize their potential gains and navigate market fluctuations more effectively.

“Our trading platform is designed to cater to the needs of both novice and experienced traders,” commented Andrew Noble, Investment Director at Elite Asset Management. “We understand that the cryptocurrency market is dynamic, and traders need the flexibility to profit in both upward and downward market movements. Our platform allows users to trade popular cryptocurrencies and hedge existing holdings or capitalize on market rallies and declines.”

With Elite Asset Management’s platform, traders can easily go long or short on Bitcoin and other supported cryptocurrencies. Going long involves buying a cryptocurrency and profiting as its price rises, while going short means opening a position that benefits from a price decline. This versatility allows traders to adapt their strategies based on market conditions and seize profitable opportunities.

The trading platform also prioritizes security and efficiency in fund withdrawals. Elite Asset Management maintains limited cryptocurrency balances in its online hot wallet and processes pending withdrawals every three days, between 12:00 and 14:00 UTC. Withdrawal requests made before 12:00 UTC are processed on the same day, while those made after 12:00 UTC are processed the following day. To ensure the highest level of security, withdrawal requests triggering suspicious activity alerts undergo manual review, which may cause slight delays.

Depositing funds into the trading account is seamless on Elite Asset Management’s platform. Traders have the option to make direct crypto deposits from their personal wallets or use bank transfers, credit cards, or SEPA transfers for purchasing crypto. The process is straightforward, with clear instructions provided within the platform.

“Our goal is to provide a user-friendly trading experience with advanced tools and features,” added Andrew Noble. “Our platform offers a customizable interface, supports multiple monitors, and boasts best-in-class security, reliability, and speed. Whether you are a beginner or a professional trader, Elite Asset Management’s platform caters to your needs.”

Elite Asset Management has positioned itself as a standout option in the competitive cryptocurrency trading space. With its low commissions, tight spreads, industry-leading leverage of 1:100, and commitment to user satisfaction, the platform has garnered a solid reputation since its launch last year.

