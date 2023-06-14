Emaar Unveils The Oasis by Emaar, a USD20 Billion Luxurious Lifestyle Destination, at Burj Khalifa Gala with Guest of Honour Shahrukh Khan

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Emaar Properties celebrated the launch of The Oasis by Emaar, its latest waterfront luxury lifestyle destination, with a gala event held last night at the Armani Hotel in Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai.

The exclusive VIP event was attended by Emaar Properties customers and top properties agents. The evening’s highlight was the presence of the event’s guest of honour, international superstar Shahrukh Khan, who welcomed the ceremony’s guests and expressed his admiration for the new launch that joins the portfolio of renowned Emaar destinations, saying: “Whenever Emaar presents us with an urban marvel, it immediately follows it with another new destination that is a masterpiece in and of itself, such as The Oasis by Emaar, which we are celebrating tonight. This is not unusual for Dubai, a great metropolis that has become one of the world’s most famous, elegant, and advanced cities.”

Emaar Properties’ newest lifestyle destination, The Oasis by Emaar, is one of the largest and most prestigious developments in Dubai, covering a total land area of more than 100 million square feet (9.4 million square meters). With a total development value of USD 20 billion, the development boasts exceptional architectural design by the world’s most famous architects, with interiors created by prominent international designers. Adhering to Emaar’s commitment to delivering exceptional quality, The Oasis offers over 7,000 residential units focusing on large mansions and villas with spacious plots, providing residents with stunning views of water canals, lakes, and parks.

Aiming to provide a prestigious and upscale living experience in Dubai’s real estate landscape, the development is designed to create a resort-style lifestyle, with 25% of the land dedicated to lakes, water canals, parks, jogging tracks, green spaces, and various luxury amenities. This emphasis on recreational spaces allows residents to enjoy a high-quality living environment and engage in an active and healthy lifestyle.

The Oasis by Emaar is situated in a prime location within Dubai, surrounded by high-end developments. It offers proximity to four international golf courses, allowing residents to indulge in their passion for golf. The development is conveniently located just a 20-minute-drive from downtown Dubai, providing easy access to the city’s vibrant attractions.

The Oasis by Emaar will also feature an expansive 1.5 million square feet retail area, hosting a wide array of lifestyle brands and offering residents access to superior shopping options. Moreover, there will be a variety of food and beverage outlets, ensuring a diverse culinary scene to cater to different preferences.

Commenting on the new development, the founder of Emaar, Mohamed Alabbar, said, “In each of its destinations, Emaar strives to meet the needs of our discriminating clientele. Our primary objective is to design one-of-a-kind destinations that complement our clients’ opulent way of life while providing unmatched comfort and luxury. Our most recent integrated project, The Oasis by Emaar, is poised to complement the urban landscape of Dubai and redefine the future of luxurious living amidst nature and water, blending harmonious architecture and exceptional amenities.”

Note to Editors:

About Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties PJSC, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is a global property developer and provider of premium lifestyles, with a significant presence in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia. One of the world’s largest real estate companies, Emaar has a land bank of 1.7 billion sq. ft. in the UAE and key international markets.

With a proven track-record in delivery, Emaar has delivered over 94,000 residential units in Dubai and other global markets since 2002. Emaar has strong recurring revenue-generating assets with over 1,300,000 square meters of leasing revenue-generating assets and 37 hotels and resorts with 8,134 rooms (includes owned as well as managed hotels). Today, 37 percent of Emaar’s revenue is from its shopping malls & retail, hospitality & leisure and international subsidiaries.

Burj Khalifa, a global icon, The Dubai Mall, the world’s most-visited retail and lifestyle destination, and The Dubai Fountain, the world’s largest performing fountain, are among Emaar’s trophy destinations.

Follow Emaar on: Facebook: www.facebook.com/emaardubai, Twitter: www.twitter.com/emaardubai, Instagram: www.instagram.com/emaardubai.

For more information:

Emaar Marketing Department

Email: PR@emaar.ae