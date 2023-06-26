Further Expansion for Bespoke International Group

Bespoke International Group, experts in outsourced and managed customer services, have announced impressive growth in staff, revenue, and profits for the financial year 2022/23.

As they celebrate their fourth anniversary, the company operates a state-of-the-art call centre in Durban, South Africa, providing comprehensive omni-channel support services to businesses in the UK and around the world. Their dedicated teams are committed to meeting the needs of partner organisations by efficiently handling and resolving customer queries, thereby increasing satisfaction levels and improving customer retention.

Mark Thomason, the Group’s CEO and one of the pioneers of the outsourcing industry in South Africa, took a moment amidst the anniversary festivities to reflect on another year of remarkable progress.

“I am thrilled to present yet another exceptional set of financial results this year. For the fourth consecutive year, we have achieved substantial year-on-year growth, with a 50% surge in billable staff. The catalyst for this expansion has been the addition of four new clients within the first five months of 2023, and we anticipate welcoming more brands throughout the year.”

Bespoke’s success as a trusted partner in the Retail and Energy sectors empowers them to match growth with strategic investments. “Our shareholders are continuously injecting capital into the company, allowing us to enhance our infrastructure, technology, and management practices, thereby strengthening our value proposition to clients,” Mark commented. “We possess remarkable flexibility and scalability in our operations to meet the evolving demands of our clients. Our unwavering ambition and ongoing investments ensure that we can sustain this level of service in the foreseeable future.”

The achievements of Bespoke International Group are not only a testament to their growth but also to the development of the outsourcing industry in South Africa, which is globally acknowledged as a prominent outsourcing hub. Unique to Bespoke is their UK-based senior team, enabling them to provide invaluable face-to-face consultations during the onboarding process.

For more information about Bespoke International Group, please visit their website at www.bespokeinternationalgroup.com or contact Keith Shanks, Sales Director, via email at keith.shanks@bespokeinternationalgroup.com.