How to get the most money for your second hand luxury watch

When you want to sell a Rolex watch, it can be difficult to decide how much to let it go for. Perhaps it’s a family heirloom or you’re just trying to narrow down your collection.

Then there’s the problem of which site to sell through to avoid being scammed.

With a consignment service, you can rest assured your timepiece is insured whilst it’s in the hands of a trusted retailer – and here’s why.

Selling through Ebay or Facebook Marketplace is tempting. It’s so quick to upload your pictures and within minutes, your item is listed for sale – with the option of people coming straight to your door to collect it. But how do you know if you’ve put it on for the right price? How can you trust that you’ll get the money as promised?

Luxe Watches, which has just launched a new digital advert on its social channels to advertise its new consignment service, knows that selling directly to a buyer can bring more problems than it’s worth.

The boutique has moved its sales operation to Epping’s HIgh Street, where it has seen a 40% increase in sales since it moved from Buckhurst Hill.

Now it’s sharing its best sales tips with customers by helping them to make a good return on investment for their preloved timepiece.

Managing director Nick Hickey says: “Let’s say you’ve got a Carter Santos, a Rolex Daytona or a Patek Nautilus that you’d like to sell but are just nervous about the whole process. You’re the type of person we can help.

“We will advise you on what we think you can achieve for your watch, taking into consideration its condition and age. We sell your watch, you keep more money – whatever you hope to achieve for the watch – by consigning with us.

“You’ll receive more money than if you use a direct seller. There’s no haggling to deal with and messaging back and forth. We do all of that for you. You’ll own the watch throughout and it’s ensured the whole time it’s with us.”

Using a consignment service means you get to show off professional images of your watch to a much wider network than you’d normally have access to and this of course, includes a broader range of interested parties.

Mr Hickey added: “The best thing about our new service is the fair price we can offer to our clients. We always aim to achieve the most competitive price based on market trends. You wouldn’t necessarily be able to do this by selling it yourself. You can also take advantage of being guided through the process by a professional who will achieve the highest sale possible.”

Luxe Watches aims to sell each watch it receives as consigned in fewer than 30 days.