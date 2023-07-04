Bullion.Directory Reveals Winners of the 2023 Bullion Dealer of the Year Awards

Bullion.Directory, the foremost online directory and comprehensive resource for gold and silver buyers, has announced the victors of the highly anticipated 2023 Bullion Dealer of the Year public vote.

Following an initial shortlisting vote held in April and May, 72 nominated companies were whittled down to 36 finalists spanning across six categories, igniting a fierce competition for top honors.

After an astonishing 36,285 verified votes were cast, Augusta Precious Metals emerged as the undisputed winners, claiming the prestigious title of 2023 Bullion Dealer of the Year. Goldco secured the silver medal, while Money Metals Exchange earned the bronze position, both standing as commendable runners-up.

Augusta Precious Metals achieved further accolades, triumphing in the High Net Worth Specialist category and the Gold Retirement Specialist category, reinforcing their prominent position within the industry.

Grateful for the recognition, Isaac Nuriani, CEO of Augusta Precious Metals, expressed his gratitude, stating, “This award underscores Augusta’s mission to educate Americans about the economy and guide them through the process of establishing gold IRAs. It is a testament to the integrity of our team. We owe our success to the satisfaction of our clients and extend our heartfelt appreciation to everyone who took the time to cast their votes in our favor. Thank you for this extraordinary honor.”

The vote distribution revealed Augusta Precious Metals securing 26.7% of the primary vote. Goldco closely followed with 22.3%, and Money Metals Exchange earned 21.5%. The fourth and fifth places were claimed by Birch Gold Group (14.8%) and American Hartford Gold (14.6%) respectively.

To ensure impartiality and mitigate voting fraud, the vote was supervised by polling software providers Opinion Stage, with third-party moderators meticulously scrutinising all voting data.

For the first time since the inception of the awards in 2014, the vote exclusively focused on the US market, achieving record-breaking participation and vote numbers.

Regrettably, the 2023 vote encountered some controversy as one of the finalists was disqualified during the voting process, leading to a two-week extension of the closing date. The next-highest polling shortlisted company, Noble Gold, was then added as a replacement and secured fourth place in the Gold Retirement category.

Complete results and comprehensive details of all voting categories can be accessed on Bullion.Directory’s Official Results Page.