Caridon Property Group Shortlisted as Landlord of the Year

To date, Caridon Property Group has housed more than 10,000 people. The company specialises in social housing and since its foundation in 2009 has grown to become a pioneer of the UK property sector, priding itself in delivering award-winning service to landlords and tenants.

In early 2023, it was revealed that Caridon Property Group had been shortlisted as a finalist in the Property Reporter Awards for Landlord of the Year.

Designed to reward excellence and innovation in the property market, the Property Reporter Awards honour the 500,000 people working in the UK real estate market, an integral part of the UK economy. The Property Reporter Awards celebrate those who drive change, including businesses that develop, explore, and innovate within the industry; businesses that support landlords or develop ground-breaking property technology; and businesses that offer niche property finance.

Property Reporter is one of the highest-rated real estate publications in the UK today. In 2022 its website saw an unprecedented increase in traffic, and today it attracts more than 74,000 unique visits each month. The publication provides the latest news from all aspects of the housing industry, including residential and commercial lettings, mortgages, solicitors, property management, equity release, technology, construction, estate agents, and investments.

In 2022, the Property Reporter Awards reached an audience of more than 67,000, delivering 211,000 impressions and receiving more than 1,200 likes. The 2023 Property Reporter Award winners were announced at an in-person award ceremony staged at Studio Spaces London.

The Property Reporter Awards is a growing awards programme created to showcase the very best of the UK property industry, recognising achievements across the entire landscape of the property market in the United Kingdom, including lenders and letting agents, and celebrating those who strive to find innovative new ways to support landlords and other property professionals in an industry that is ever-changing and can at times be incredibly challenging.

Following the nominations, the judging panel then decides the finalists in each category. Backed by years of industry knowledge and experience, the judges carefully consider each nomination, whittling down the list to a selection of deserving finalists.

Caridon Property Group has earned numerous industry awards over the years, including the award for Commitment to the Community at the 2018 Croydon Business Excellence Awards, which was presented at a black-tie event staged at the Grand Sapphire Hotel, Croydon.

Founded by CEO Mario Carrozzo in 2009, Caridon Property Group has a proven track record of going the extra mile in supporting its tenants, making it much more than just a regular letting agency.