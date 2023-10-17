Insurance Industry’s Game-Changers: 3 Trends That are Making Waves

In an era defined by rapid technological advancement and evolving consumer expectations, like many sectors, the insurance industry is undergoing a transformative shift. Several trends are reshaping the landscape, paving the way for enhanced customer experiences, operational efficiencies, and greater sustainability. This piece delves into some of the most significant insurance trends of the moment.

1. Hyper-personalised insurance

The insurance industry has long been a cornerstone of financial stability and risk management for both individuals and businesses. Yet, the old one-size-fits-all insurance approach often left clients feeling undervalued and overlooked. The landscape is now changing with the advent of hyper-personalised insurance, which adapts coverage to personal requirements, behaviours, and choices. This transformation is particularly evident in the realm of beauty insurance.

The beauty industry encompasses a diverse array of services, from nail care and massage to hair styling and tanning — and each of these treatments carries its own unique set of risks. Hyper-personalised insurance transcends conventional coverage by customising plans to align with the specific services, equipment, and operations of individual salons.

This level of personalisation extends to various nuances within treatments. For instance, hair stylists may need different insurance compared to barbershops, and freelance stylists might have distinct insurance requirements compared to in-shop professionals.

Take, Salon Gold, a beauty insurance broker offering tailored policies for freelance and mobile beauty professionals. The company states: “At Salon Gold, we design specialist insurance packages to suit the needs of your business. You’ll know that your business is protected with the right insurance for your profession, so you can do what you love doing, with perfect peace of mind.”

2. AI adoption

In December 2022, the global sensation ChatGPT thrust AI into the forefront of public consciousness. With its user-friendly interface, conversational tone, and tailored responses, the chatbot showcased the potential of AI to the public — including those in the insurance industry.

So how is AI changing the shape of the insurance sector? According to the Association of British Insurers, one significant application is fraud prevention, which costs the UK insurance sector over £1 billion every year.

“Thanks to its pattern-identifying powers, AI can help to tackle this costly issue by detecting and predicting fraudulent behaviour,” Wired writes. “That could involve everything from recognising when multiple claims have been made for the same incident, to using image analysis to judge whether car damage is consistent with the accident described.”

But that’s not all. Chatbot-powered virtual assistants are making things smoother for customers by quickly answering questions and handling claims. This means smarter choices and quicker service all round.

around Environmental considerations

Climate change is one of the most pressing challenges of our time, and insurers are not immune to its financial implications. Rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and other climate-related risks could lead to increased claims and losses.

“ESG (environmental, social, and governance) expectations are becoming more complex, making it tricky to keep up,” Grant Thornton warns brokers. “Insurance firms that act with purpose and can actively demonstrate their ESG values will not only increase customer trust but also build business resilience and protect against reputational damage.”

Insurers are beginning to incorporate climate risk assessment into their underwriting and risk management practices. Plus, some insurers are also offering products that address climate-related risks, such as parametric insurance policies that can be triggered by specific weather events. These policies provide immediate payouts based on predetermined conditions, allowing for quicker recovery from climate-related losses.

Furthermore, insurers are increasingly investing in environmentally sustainable initiatives and incorporating green investments into their portfolios. These investments not only align with ESG goals but also have the potential to generate positive returns and contribute to a more sustainable future.