Why Peer Pressure Around Drugs Needs To Be Stopped Across Universities

There’s a severe drug problem amongst young people. From top universities like Oxford and Cambridge to schools and estates across the country, drugs are becoming more and more accessible, and the pressure to take them is not only higher, but the belief that they are a way out is too.

The pressures of university life, for example, has seen many people succumb to drugs as a coping mechanism, ultimately ending up in Private Alcohol and drug rehabiltation centres with their studies and future severely damaged.

A big part of that can often come from peer pressure. The social circles young people keep can be hugely influential in people’s attitudes towards drugs and the peer pressure around it can be destructive. Alongside this, there’s a rather normalised attitude towards being at university and taking drugs and drinking alcohol. So much so, it really needs to stop.

And here’s why…

Health and Well-being

First and foremost, it’s damaging the health of thousands of students. Substance abuse can lead to so many physical and mental health problems, not only risking addiction but things like cancer, heart problems, skin problems and severe bouts of depression and anxiety.

In the case of the latter two, that can come quickly and leave a student’s university experience a rather miserable one when, in reality, it should be the complete opposite of that.

Academic Performance

Grades will undoubtedly suffer as a result. Drugs have a significant impact on cognitive function, leaving students unable to concentrate, forgetting lectures, deadlines and learnings, as well as increasing the chances of missing classes.

This will all have an impact on the work created by students, and all because someone felt pressured into taking substances because it’s what everyone else was doing that evening.

Mental health problems

As health and grades suffer, it’s only going to increase mental health problems. Unfortunately, when students are suffering, they often turn to drugs as a coping mechanism, only entering an even more viscous cycle.

Many addicts in rehab can trace back to this as the root of the problem, and it can be incredibly damaging. There has to be better coping mechanisms offered by universities in order to keep their students safe.

It’s harming universities reputations

That’s because it’s not only harming students, it’s damaging the reputation of universities. From lower grades to news stories around students losing their lives or drug problems on campus, they’re all going to put the next generation of students off wanting to go there.

If there are drug problems on campus, it’s going to not only put students at risk from an increased likelihood of violence, sexual assaults and other crimes, but also make national headlines. Which is hugely damaging in so many capacities.

It’s become a real problem in recent years across all universities, and students are struggling as a result. There shouldn’t be pressure put on students to take drugs by others on campus or in class, and this normalisation of it being students “experimenting” or “finding themselves” is such a dangerous line to tow, and more needs to be done to stamp it out.