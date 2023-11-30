Australian Card Enthusiasts Seek Clarity on Legality: The Poker Conundrum Unveiled

Today, online casino platforms offer users a wide range of gambling entertainment, so that every gambler can choose the best option for themselves. More and more colourful and interesting slot machines, games with unique mechanics, artificial intelligence, and so on are appearing in the global industry. But still, over the years, casino classics have remained relevant and in demand, also winning the hearts of millions of users. In particular, at various casinos with fast payouts, players actively play poker, since this game combines luck, talent, and impeccable knowledge of the rules to get the coveted cash win.

Poker as a type of gambling is popular all over the world and is played with pleasure by beginners and experienced gamblers in all corners of the globe. But is such entertainment legal and legal everywhere? For example, how are things going with this in Australia? We invite you to take a closer look at this important question that residents and others are asking.

Features of gambling in Australia

Australia is called one of the best destinations for those who love to visit land-based gambling halls. For example, in Melbourne there is one of the best casinos, which attracts gambling lovers from all over the world. In addition, once a year a large-scale event takes place here – the famous Aussie Millions tournament festival.

However, the country’s government is less loyal to the online gambling industry. In particular, online poker in Australia is currently completely prohibited, and related poker sites are blocked for users from this country.

It is worth mentioning that previously, a bill was proposed to members of the Australian Senate that would separate online poker from other online gambling activities. However, the government rejected this bill, and therefore this method of gambling is now illegal. In addition, the ban also applies to online bookmakers as well as online casino platforms.

Senator David Leyonhjelm, who put forward the bill for consideration by other members of the Senate, noted that such a decision was as stupid and illogical as possible. He mentioned that Australia is home to some of the biggest live poker events. In addition, even if a ban is introduced, those players who love and want to play poker will always find loopholes to get around it. And wouldn’t it be more correct and logical to regulate this type of activity and receive appropriate tax from it? Despite all the senator’s arguments, this proposal remained only in the form of a bill that was not destined to be implemented.

Are there options for free poker play in Australia?

Although online poker is illegal in Australia, local players are still looking for ways to help them get out of this situation. As Senator David Leyonhjelm argued, fans of this gambling entertainment still managed to find certain loopholes, thanks to which they can get an adrenaline rush despite the existing ban.

In particular, poker players use the following tricks:

use special mirrors of poker sites – complete copies of the original gaming platforms, which differ only in a modified line in the browser, but allow access to the required platform;

play on those platforms that have not a local, but an international (offshore) license, carrying out their activities on its basis;

use special VPN servers that mask their IDs as users of other countries where poker gambling activities are legal and not prohibited by the local government.

This method of gambling also has its advantages, which are not so obvious at first glance. For example, online poker is not taxed in a given country, since it is not regulated at the state level. This allows you to make gambling entertainment for gamblers even more profitable and profitable because in this case, you will not have to spend money on taxes.

Also, players from Australia need to be extremely careful when choosing the platform on which they are going to play poker. It must be a reliable, proven, and safe company. It must also have an offshore license, which will confirm her legality and honesty.

In general, it is worth noting that when any prohibitions are imposed, it is not at all necessary that they will be strictly observed. Technologies do not stand still, and now absolutely any restrictions can be bypassed while remaining safe. Just choose a reliable gaming platform that you can trust, so that in the end the gameplay will bring you an extremely positive experience and possible monetary reward. Also, take into account tips and life hacks from experienced users who successfully play their favourite gambling game at the same table as players from other countries.