B2Core’s iOS v1.20 Revolutionises Mobile Trading with cTrader Integration

B2Core continues to be a driving force in the world of mobile trading with the release of Version 1.20 of its iOS app. This update represents a jump forward, as it seamlessly integrates with cTrader, a platform that has established itself as a gold standard in forex and CFD trading. Let’s delve deeper into this transformative collaboration and explore how it reshapes the mobile trading landscape.

An In-depth Look at cTrader

cTrader has earned its reputation as a premier multi-asset CFD and FX platform. Its popularity is rooted in its user-friendly interface, advanced charting tools, and lightning-fast trade execution. These attributes have made it the platform of choice for countless traders worldwide.

Notable cTrader features include copy trading, algorithmic trading capabilities, and comprehensive access to market data. What truly sets cTrader apart is its unwavering commitment to transparency and a trader-centric approach. This dedication ensures traders have the essential tools and real-time information to navigate the complex trading world.

The Significance of cTrader Integration for B2Core App Users

The integration of cTrader into the B2Core app ecosystem brings forth a multitude of advantages for users:

1. Streamlined Trading Experience

By merging cTrader’s advanced trading features with B2Core’s robust Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technologies, iOS app users can now enjoy a more streamlined and integrated trading experience. This means they can register, pass KYC, make deposits, withdraw funds, and open accounts on cTrader, MT4 and MT5 directly within the B2Core platform. There’s no more need to switch between various platforms, which saves time and enhances the overall convenience of trading. The depth of market function also equips traders with invaluable insights into market behaviours, facilitating well-informed decision-making through real-time charts.

2. Real-time Profit and Loss Insights

Users now have access to real-time Profit and Loss (P&L) information, providing them with constant updates on the status of their open positions. This empowers traders to assess the impact of their decisions on their P&L. The ability to review graphs and instrument groupings further enhances the accuracy of data available for timely decision-making.

3. Effortless Account Management

Managing trading accounts has never been easier. Users can swiftly deposit funds into their accounts, ensuring they are always prepared to seize market opportunities. The integration also simplifies other account management tasks, such as reviewing order history and accessing trading session schedules.

4. Expanded Trading Opportunities

In addition to traditional forex offerings, users now gain access to CFD asset class trading. This expansion broadens their range of trading options to include commodities, indices, and stocks. This integration is complemented by B2Broker’s extensive liquidity solutions, offering liquidity for over 1000 instruments across Advanced and Enterprise levels.

Additional Enhancements in The B2Core iOS App

While the integration with cTrader takes centre stage in this update, B2Core has not overlooked other areas of its platform.

The “trading pairs” widget has been updated, streamlining the design for efficient trading pair selection and execution.

The app now displays currency limits for both deposits and withdrawals, enhancing transparency in financial transactions.

The MT4 interface has been refined, particularly in calendar date interactions and the setting of the “FROM” date on the MT4/5 terminal.

Ticket statuses within the Helpdesk have been improved, ensuring a consistent and accurate tracking of support tickets, streamlining user interactions and ensuring timely resolutions.

Final Words

The integration of cTrader into the B2Core app signifies a dedication to delivering an unparalleled trading experience. With this integration, B2Core is positioned to provide users with a comprehensive and seamless mobile trading experience that caters to traders of all backgrounds and preferences.