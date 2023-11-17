High Digital and Cold Solutions Start Innovative Analytics and ESG Reporting Project

The data-led digital agency High Digital has agreed (Oct 2023) an 18-month contract with east Africa’s leading temperature-controlled storage service, Cold Solutions, to build their groundbreaking analytics and Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) reporting platform.

About High Digital

High Digital design and develop data products and form a small but reputable agency. The team is a mix of data scientists, designers, developers, and tech experts who focus on data-led applications that ensure every project benefits from being ahead of the market. High Digital will leverage experience from work on international trade data and analytics projects to deliver the application for Cold Solutions East Africa operation.

The Year Ahead

High Digital Kenya (HD Software Kenya), in collaboration with the UK and India teams will be working in partnership with Cold Solutions to scope, build and support the reporting platform to deliver business intelligence and ESG reporting.

Working within the Cold Solutions Services Azure Cloud environment, High Digital will be building the infrastructure, software, and applications, as well as adding enhancements and improvements over the next 18 months.

Oliver Mackereth, CEO of High Digital, says:

“We are delighted to be working with Cold Solutions and are very grateful to have the opportunity to be involved with this groundbreaking state-of-the-art project. It is extremely exciting; we cannot wait to work with the data and get the data working for the business.”

Who are Cold Solutions?

Cold Solutions is East Africa’s leading temperature-controlled warehouse and logistics service provider, providing a host of services which include temperature-controlled storage ranging from ambient to chilled to frozen (20° C to -40° C) temperatures, blast freezing, food processing, the latest technology in warehouse and logistics management systems which allow your business to keep track of your product in real-time and transportation across East Africa through our temperature-controlled trucks either within inner city or long haul destinations.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Contact Person: Oliver Mackereth

Company Name: High Digital Ltd.

Email: oliver@highdigital.co.uk

Website: www.highdigital.co.uk