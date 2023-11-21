Karaca, Türkiye’s Premier Home and Lifestyle Brand, Amplifies Its UK Footprint

Karaca, a brand boasting a celebrated 50-year history, has launched its second UK outlet at Westfield London, the largest shopping mall in Europe, building on the success of its first store at Islington Square, a sought-after shopping destination in the UK’s capital.

Celebrating a 50-year legacy in the Turkish home and lifestyle arena, Karaca proudly announces the opening of its second establishment in the United Kingdom, located at Westfield London, the continent’s most extensive shopping centre. This development is a key milestone in Karaca’s international growth journey, following the triumph of its first London venture in Islington Square.

Established in 1973, Karaca has risen to become a beloved name in Türkiye, offering an extensive portfolio of over 28,000 products. The brand has been instrumental in transforming the home and lifestyle sector with its innovative and superior quality array, spanning kitchen must-haves, tableware, compact domestic appliances, and sophisticated home decor. Among its signature offerings is the Fine Pearl Collection, the world’s exclusive dinner set crafted from genuine pearls, showcasing Karaca’s unwavering dedication to superlative design and craftsmanship.

Strategic UK Investment Marks the Onset of Global Market Expansion

Karaca’s presence, extending across 48 countries with 305 stores and upwards of 2,000 selling points, speaks volumes of its lasting heritage and widespread appeal. The brand’s foray into the UK market is a deliberate strategy to fortify its standing as a global leader.

Cihangir Çetintırnak, Country Director of Karaca UK, stated, “After a solid history of 50 years, our vision is to establish ourselves as one of the top three brands in our category not just in Europe and America, but across the world. The opening of our second store in Westfield London, is a crucial milestone in achieving our 2030 vision. Following the success of our Islington Square store and our growing presence in the UK e-commerce market, we are enthusiastic about using the UK market as a springboard for expanding our global presence.”

Enhancing UK-Türkiye Trade Ties for a New Economic Partnership Era

Karaca’s UK growth mirrors the escalating trade dynamics between the United Kingdom and Türkiye. The UK government has recently commenced a consultation to formulate a new, modern free trade agreement (FTA) with Türkiye, intended to replace the existing one rooted in 1990s’ provisions and confined to goods trade.

This impending FTA aims for broader scope, incorporating sectors like technology and digital services, thereby more aptly catering to the 21st-century economic landscape. The burgeoning trade volume, peaking at £26 billion in the year ending June 2023, underscores Türkiye’s stature as a principal trading ally for the UK.

Karaca’s UK market ascension reflects this flourishing economic bond. The forthcoming FTA is anticipated to generate expanded opportunities for Turkish enterprises to establish and grow in London and across the UK, stimulating an energetic business milieu and fostering cultural interchange.

About Karaca:

The Karaca Group, encompassing 11 brands such as Karaca Home and Emsan, operates on a global scale with a workforce nearing 3,500. It amalgamates a diverse array of over 140 product categories, from state-of-the-art dinnerware to cutting-edge household appliances, under its flagship brand.