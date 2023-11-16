Lion Trust Celebrates Stellar Performance of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited, Shares Soaring by 91% Since NYSE Debut

Lion Trust, a leader in providing innovative investment opportunities, is elated to announce the remarkable success of its investment in Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited. The bank’s shares have impressively escalated by 91% following its NYSE listing earlier this year, marking a significant achievement for Lion Trust and its clients.

Robert Freeguard, Senior Analyst at Lion Trust, reflected on this significant growth, saying, “We have held our nerve with this company for a couple of years now, and our faith has been realised. We are delighted with the profits we have made for our firm, but most importantly, our valued clients. And this is just the beginning; as the market stabilises, we are going to see more success stories from the companies in which we and our clients hold private equity positions.”

The bank’s exceptional performance underscores Lion Trust’s strategic approach to investments and its commitment to supporting companies with substantial potential for growth. As the financial markets continue to shift, Lion Trust is well-positioned to reap the benefits of its investments in companies anticipated to make significant advances in the near future.

Freeguard further stated, “Companies such as TikTok, SpaceX, Reddit, Databricks, Stripe, and Klarna are businesses we have a significant stake in. We and our clients stand to make serious percentage gains across 2024. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited is just the beginning. You can expect an influx of blockbuster IPOs coming to the market next year—I couldn’t be more excited.”

For additional information, please visit www.liontrustmutual.com.