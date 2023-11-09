People, Purpose, and Passion: Glenn Lurie Shares What Leaders Can Learn From These Three Ps

When Glenn Lurie was the president and CEO of AT&T Mobility and Consumer Operations, he was responsible for over 100,000 employees. With such a large workforce, Lurie understood the importance of ensuring everyone in the company shared the same goals and mindset each and every day.

While working with the senior team at AT&T, Lurie developed his “three Ps” business philosophy. The three Ps stand for “people, purpose, and passion.” This mantra became one of the tools Lurie used to foster a dynamic company-wide culture. The three Ps helped AT&T Mobility develop a reputation as “people, people, with absolute purpose and passion every day.”

Here’s what leaders can learn from Lurie’s three Ps philosophy:

People: Take care of your co-workers and employees. Purpose: Employees should know why their work is important. Passion: Employees who love their job can inspire others, and it’s not work.

1. People: Take Care of Your Employees

The first “P” of Lurie’s business philosophy, “people”, highlights how crucial employees are to a company. While keeping customers happy is important, Lurie explains that taking care of the people in their team should be a top priority for leaders.

Research shows that when people are happy at work, they tend to be about 12% more productive. Plus, teams that are highly engaged in their work show 21% greater profitability. And employees who feel heard by their employers are nearly five times more likely to “feel empowered to perform their best work.”

A “people person” is someone who effortlessly connects with and enjoys interacting with others. Such individuals often display empathy, caring, and the ability to build relationships..

Lurie advises business leaders to take the same people-focused approach to team leadership. Making sure employees feel valued and appreciated can help employers develop a workplace culture that supports the company’s goals.

2. Purpose: Employees Should Know Why Their Work Is Important

The second of Lurie’s three Ps, “purpose”, means ensuring employees understand how their work helps their colleagues and the company as a whole be successful.

Lurie says that having a sense of purpose can help employees feel connected to the company’s larger goals. In turn, this can help employees feel more valued and motivated.

High levels of motivation in teams can lead to several benefits, including increased engagement and a lower turnover rate. In addition, motivated employees can influence other members of their team to work hard and perform well.

Lurie encourages business leaders to discover what drives their employees and make sure each team member understands their team and individual purpose.

3. Passion: Employees Who Love Their Job Can Inspire Others

An employee who loves their job, knows why they do it, and cares about their colleagues embodies the third “P,” which is “passion.”

Lurie advises leaders to focus on cultivating teams of passionate employees. These people are vital for a vibrant company culture. Their enthusiasm can motivate, engage, and inspire other team members.

One study found that 78% of employees are passionate about their daily work, but only 44% are passionate about their job and the organization they work for. Bridging this “passion deficit” could be the key to building a company culture rooted in dedication and enthusiasm.

Leading By Example – Walk The Talk

Helping employees feel valued, purposeful, and passionate is important, but it’s also crucial to lead by example. In addition to creating a positive workplace culture, Lurie’s three Ps can be a helpful tool for business leaders to maintain a disciplined business approach.

Leaders can set a good example for a healthy company culture by:

Embracing a people-first mindset.

Understanding their purpose in the wider organization.

Having a passion for their work and the company’s overarching goals.

By following Lurie’s three Ps, leaders can create a company culture where employees, partners, and customers prosper through trusted relationships and business innovation.

About Glenn Lurie

Glenn Lurie is an experienced business leader, innovator, and advisor who has spent over 30 years in the technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sector. He is also a skilled negotiator whose deals have helped transform the role of smartphones and connected devices in today’s world.

Lurie’s leadership roles include:

President, CEO, and member of the board of directors of Synchronoss Technologies.

President and CEO of AT&T Mobility and Consumer Operations.

President of AT&T Mobility’s Emerging Enterprises and Partnerships Organization.

President of AT&T Mobility’s Emerging Devices Organization (now Internet of Things Organization).

In 1987, Lurie graduated from Seattle Pacific University with a Bachelor of Arts in Business/Marketing. Following a short career as a professional soccer player, he began selling cell phones at McCaw Cellular. After quickly exceeding his sales goals, Lurie joined AT&T, holding various leadership positions within the telecom company.

Lurie is currently a partner at the California-based venture capital firm Stormbreaker Ventures. As a veteran start-up advisor, Lurie uses his decades of experience growing and managing multi-billion-dollar businesses to support entrepreneurs in the mobility space. He is also a member of various technology companies’ boards of directors, including Avis Budget Group, Pivotal Commware, Blue Link Wireless and Teal Communications.

