Catering to a global clientele, SOB Clinic Türkiye warns the British citizens who will choose the country for dental treatment. The clinic located in Istanbul underlines that the patients must ensure that the clinic they select employs a skilled team and uses globally recognized materials.

London— As Türkiye continues to thrive as a hub for health tourism, SOB Clinic Türkiye located in Istanbul acclaimed local advocates for best practice is extending its world-class dental services to British citizens seeking expert care. The clinic’s impeccable track record for successful operations has solidified its reputation as the go-to destination for dental implants, prosthesis, and zirconium coatings. The clinic’s representative warns the British planning to choose Turkey for dental treatment.

Warning for dental treatment in Türkiye

SOB Clinic Türkiye highlights the importance of informed decision-making when it comes to dental implants. “Choosing the right clinic is vital,” asserts the spokesperson of SOB Clinic Türkiye. “British patients must ensure the clinic they select employs a skilled and expert team and uses globally recognized materials like FDA-approved (American Food and Drug Administration) brands such as Straumann, Nobel BioCare, and Zimmer Biomet for implants, and German-made zirconium for crowns.”

The criteria of SOB Clinic Türkiye’s expert staff regarding the materials used are as follows: “Attention should be paid to the brand of the implant or zircon material to be applied during the treatment process. Worldwide accepted and FDA-approved implant brands should be preferred. The clinics that use the accredited brands should be preferred.”

1.8 million health tourists will choose Türkiye in 2023

Türkiye’s commitment to exceptional medical care is mirrored in the words of an official from the clinic: “Our goal is to ensure every patient returns home satisfied with their experience. We remain dedicated to supporting our patients through the recovery process, addressing any concerns post-operation.”

The allure of Türkiye’s medical expertise is not just limited to dental procedures. According to the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB), health tourism is witnessing a significant upsurge. Türkiye expects over 1.8 million health tourists in 2023, marking a 30% increase from the previous year. Specialties like gynecology, orthopedics, and cosmetic surgeries are also drawing international attention.

The statistics are promising, with a 37.5% increase in health tourists in the first quarter of 2023 alone. These numbers underscore Türkiye’s pivotal role on the global stage of health tourism.

Attention to detail and a focus on aesthetics

SOB Clinic Türkiye is not only committed to clinical excellence but also to the aesthetic aspects of dental care. “A high-quality zirconium crown mimics the natural tooth, meeting the aesthetic expectations of our patients,” the clinic’s spokesperson explains. This attention to detail and the pursuit of natural, aesthetically pleasing results is what sets SOB Clinic Türkiye apart.

The clinic’s dedication to comprehensive care, from pre-operative consultation to post-operative recovery, has earned it the loyalty of British health tourists and is emblematic of Türkiye’s broader appeal in the medical tourism sector. As Türkiye continues to make strides in healthcare services, it beckons as a destination of choice for those seeking quality, affordability, and expertise.

