Tech Collaboration for a Safer Future: Andriy Dovbenko’s Initiative in UK-Ukraine Defense and Agriculture Innovation

This UK-based Ukrainian investor and former lawyer hopes to strengthen technological cooperation between the UK and Ukraine in defence and agriculture.

UK-Ukraine TechExchange to give companies tailored pro bono services to help unlock commercial potential.

Andriy Dovbenko, a UK-based private equity investor with Ukrainian roots, is on the lookout for startups focused on agriculture and defence solutions which “will save lives”. The eligible startups will be invited to take part in UK-Ukraine TechExchange, a support programme initiated by Andriy with the view of giving companies unique opportunities for investor and media profiling as well as in-field testing of their technology.

Andriy Dovbenko is a Ukrainian-born UK-based early-stage investor focused on defence and agriculture solutions to accelerate the commercial potential of startups in those sectors. He hopes to help Ukrainian startups achieve global impact, initially through access to the UK market while also discovering UK tech startups offering solutions that may benefit Ukraine.

Following a degree in jurisprudence from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, Andriy started his career as a lawyer at the Big Four, eventually growing to become a managing partner at an international law firm, He has also led technology investments in verticals such as fintech and agriculture. The combination of his technology investments and previous experience in the agricultural sector has enabled Andriy to develop a particular understanding of how digital tools can be used to transform this industry.

In 2018, Andriy Dovbenko turned his focus to investments, by launching EVRIS Invest and EVRIS Asset Management Company. He began investing in Ukrainian and international projects, focusing on IT and agriculture.

He has also led technology investments in verticals such as fintech. The combination of his technology investments and previous experience in the agricultural sector has enabled Andriy to develop a particular understanding of how digital tools can be used to transform this industry.

Andriy co-founded the charitable online platform Charitum, an innovative form of social journalism dedicated to philanthropy. He also actively supports various charitable initiatives at Kyiv Mohyla Academy and the Ukrainian Catholic University. With the start of the Russian war against Ukraine, Andriy has been actively supporting Ukrainian military battalions by providing military and humanitarian aid.