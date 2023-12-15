Future-Forward Horizons: Unveiling the Top 3 Tech Careers to Pursue in 2024 for Unprecedented Opportunities and Innovation

With the start of a new year approaching, many people are considering turning over a new leaf in 2024, particularly when it comes to their careers. For those in the tech industry specifically, the fast-moving nature of the sector means a vast array of new and exciting opportunities are constantly arising.

If you’re in this boat yourself, choosing a new career path can be a daunting task. However, we’re here to help. We’ve explored three exciting tech careers for 2024 to consider, all of which are in high demand and at the forefront of driving industry transformations.

1. SAP consultant

SAP (Systems, Applications, and Products) is a leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) system that streamlines business processes and enhances overall efficiency. The most common — and arguably most important — role in the sector is that of a SAP consultant.

SAP consultants play a pivotal role in helping organisations integrate, implement, and optimise SAP software solutions. They work closely with clients to understand their business needs, analyse existing processes, and recommend tailored solutions. Consultants are then responsible for configuring and customising SAP modules, providing training to end-users, and ensuring smooth system deployment.

Considering SAP solutions are used by over 400,000 businesses globally, consultant roles are in high demand. Not only this but as SAP recruitment agency Eursap explains, the role “offers challenging work, teaching cross-transferable skills and offering on-the-job learning. It is well-paid, in demand, and offers great career progression opportunities.”

To thrive in this position, you will need a strong understanding of business processes, excellent problem-solving skills, and proficiency in SAP modules. Certification in specific SAP modules is often preferred, showcasing expertise in areas such as finance, supply chain, or human resources.

2. Cloud computing engineer

Cloud computing engineers are the architects behind the digital revolution, leveraging cloud platforms to store, manage, and process data. As businesses shift from traditional on-premises solutions to cloud-based infrastructures, the role of a cloud computing engineer is becoming increasingly indispensable.

Such engineers design, implement and manage cloud infrastructure, ensuring scalability, security, and optimal performance. They collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop cloud-native applications, deploy solutions, and monitor and troubleshoot cloud environments.

It’s therefore little wonder that cloud computing engineers are in high demand, with this increasing by 27% globally since 2020. Furthermore, “many cloud engineering salaries are in the six-figure range, even for entry-level positions. Cloud engineers can also enjoy attractive perks, like remote work arrangements and professional development support.”

A strong foundation in networking, security, and proficiency in cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud are essential for cloud computing engineers. Meanwhile, certifications from cloud service providers demonstrate expertise and can enhance career prospects too.

3. AI Engineer

AI engineers develop systems and applications that mimic human intelligence. From machine learning algorithms to natural language processing, these professionals play a crucial role in creating intelligent solutions that drive innovation across industries. The demand for AI engineers is skyrocketing, with hiring growth for AI specialists, including engineers, rising by 74% annually over the past four years.

Among an AI engineer’s most common duties are designing and implementing machine learning models, analysing large datasets, and developing algorithms that enable systems to learn and adapt. These professionals also collaborate with data scientists and software developers to integrate AI capabilities into applications, creating products that can automate tasks and provide valuable insights.

A solid background in mathematics, programming and machine learning is essential to become an AI engineer. Proficiency in programming languages such as Python and expertise in frameworks like TensorFlow or PyTorch are highly valued too, while continuous learning is key in this dynamic field.