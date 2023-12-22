IRISH MEN’S HEALTHCARE BRAND SONS SECURES €6.75M INVESTMENT

Innovative men’s healthcare brand Sons, has closed a €6.75 million investment to continue its mission to inspire men to prioritise their health, making treatments like hair loss more accessible and socially accepted.

Led by The Davy EIIS Fund and a consortium of private investors, supported by Wayflyer and AIB, the new funding positions Sons for unprecedented growth and solidifies its commitment to becoming the number one men’s healthcare brand in Europe. The investment will help to propel Sons toward its ambitious goals, including doubling business growth every year since launch, securing the number one retail category position in the UK and Ireland, scaling operations in Germany with recent pharma license approval, and entering a fourth European market.

Sons’ founders Will Kennedy and Dr. Adrian Gilbane, driven by their personal experiences with hair loss, disrupted the industry in 2020 by challenging traditional in-clinic models. Operating in the healthcare sector with a modern lifestyle brand ethos, Sons is set to reshape men’s hair loss solutions with easy-to-use and effective treatments for hair loss plans that challenge norms, encouraging men to prioritise their health and reshaping the arenas of hair loss and other stigmatised conditions like dandruff. A percentage of every sale supports the mental health charity CALM, and Sons’ products are 100% carbon neutral.

The subscription-based company has treated over 100,000 men across Ireland, the UK, and Germany and records a monthly revenue of over €1 million. With a 5% market share in the UK and Irish Markets, it expanded its presence through retail partnerships and distribution channels this year, including Superdrug listings.

Will Kennedy, Co-founder & CEO of Sons, said: “The men’s health and personal care market has a long way to go in terms of being socially accepted and normalised, and the journey is just starting for us. We are committed to challenging norms and encouraging men to prioritise their health.”

Medical Director, Dr Knut Moe said: “Hair loss has become more topical in recent years, with more men looking for treatments to maintain and even regrow their hair. Sons is licensed for two of the most effective medical treatments for male pattern hair loss and with the introduction of every new product, we are challenging the possibilities of what can be achieved”.

Sinead Heaney, Director BES Management DAC, the Manager of the Davy EIIS Fund and Partner at BDO Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Sons’ ambitious growth plans. We have been hugely impressed by Will, Adrian, and the wider team and the success achieved to date. We look forward to assisting them to further grow and internationalise the business.”