A Game-Changing Alliance: Money.it and Financial Times Reshape Italian Finance Journalism

In the dynamic sector of economics and finance, precision and dependability play pivotal roles, wielding influence over the success or failure of financial transactions. Recognising the crucial role that publications play in providing accurate information, the recent syndication partnership between Italy’s esteemed Money.it and the globally acclaimed Financial Times marks a momentous stride in Italian finance journalism. This collaboration promises to usher in substantial changes to industry dynamics, enhancing the content landscape for local readers. Discover of the details of this innovative alliance in the article below.

Money.it’s Vision

The transformative nature of this ground-breaking partnership is underscored by Money.it’s leadership. Flavia Provenzani, the editor of the publication, stresses that the syndication agreement with FT.com, a powerhouse in economics and finance journalism, not only solidifies Money.it’s position as a leader in Italy’s finance journalism but also raises the overall quality of information accessible to readers, thereby reshaping the country’s content offerings.

Mirroring these sentiments is editor-in-chief Dimitri Stagnitto, who states to be very satisfied with the syndication agreement. In his statement, Stagnitto also highlights the invaluable contribution of FT’s expertise in enhancing readers’ knowledge of economics and finance. He emphasises the collaboration’s commitment to delivering quality journalism, providing an international perspective alongside the local focus. This is one of the main purposes of the media partnership.

Unpacking the Syndication Agreement

With a globally renowned editorial team of over 600 specialised professionals, the Financial Times stands as a foremost source of news in the economics and finance sector.

So what will FT.com offer through the agreement?

The syndication agreement with Money.it involves the translation and publication of selected content from FT.com on the Italian online newspaper’s pages. These in-depth articles from the Financial Times will be featured in a precise section on the Money.it website in their Italian language version, addressing specifically the preferences of local readers.

In line with the shared commitment to provide the highest information quality, access to translated FT.com content will be exclusively available through subscription to Money.it Premium. This ensures that the Italian audience benefits not only from an international offering but also gains access to top-tier economic and finance insights, granted by both publications’ prestige and authority.

The effects on Italian Finance Journalism

Beyond mere translation, the syndication agreement establishes a meticulously curated section where Italian readers can access selected pieces, offering a broader international perspective. This collaboration signifies a departure from the traditionally limited, local view, heralding a new era in Italian economics and finance journalism that embraces globalisation and that limits disinformation.

Money.it and the Financial Times will definitely change the media scenario in Italy, with great effects on the industry. They emerge as pioneers of an innovative editorial approach, deeply committed to serving their audience with a profound understanding of the significance of economics and finance content characterised by reliability and world-wide relevance. This partnership signifies a transformative shift in the Italian finance journalism landscape, promising a more enriched and informed reading experience for audiences.