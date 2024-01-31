Essential Insider Insights: Your Must-Know Guide Before Embarking on a Sardinian Adventure

Located in the middle of the Mediterranean, Sardinia offers some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, delicious food, and unspoiled nature. Its crystalline water and rugged landscape make this Italian island one of the best tourist destinations for summer vacation.

Before you take a trip to this enchanting Italian island, there are essential things to know to ensure a smooth vacation and a memorable experience. Here’s a guide on what you need to know before leaving for Sardinia.

Local Customs and Etiquette:

Although it is part of Italy, the second largest island in the country, Sardinia has a very strong cultural identity, and great independence is felt by locals. Sardinia has a rich cultural heritage, and respecting local customs is crucial: locals are careful to underline their distinct history from the rest of Italy.

Language:

As for history and culture, language also matters. Beware, Sardinian is not a dialect or a variety of Italian but a language. You can come across people – especially elderly people – who speak only Sardinian and do not understand them, don’t worry not even non-Sardinian Italians understand it.

Local cuisine:

You must try everything this region can offer because there are a lot of delightful dishes to taste such as culurgiones (Sardinian ravioli), pane carasau (crispy flatbread), pecorino cheese, “porceddu” (roast suckling pig), fregula and “seadas” (honey pastries). Don’t forget to savour local wines, particularly Vermentino or Cannonau.

Weather:

Sardinia is an island in the middle of the Mediterranean, so the climate is hot and windy, there are dry summers and mild winters. The best period to visit it is certainly in late spring and early summer when is less crowded and the prices are cheaper.

Get ready for adventures:

You have a lot of opportunities to go sailing or snorkeling in the beautiful waters of Sardinia’s coastline or you can take a boat trip to one of the many islands off the coast of Sardinia. But this island is not only sea but also stunning mountains with plenty of opportunities for hiking and biking. Some of the most popular hiking trails include the Gennargentu National Park and the Barbagia region.

Relax and embrace a slow pace:

If you are planning to spend a relaxing vacation sunning on the beach and swimming in the turquoise waters to escape from the hectic routine of daily life, Sardinia is the right place. Enjoy its beautiful beaches, some of the most amazing in the world like Cala Luna, Cala Goloritze, and Cala Mariolu. In this land you can savour the slowness of the past, Sardinia is known for its laid-back, unhurried lifestyle.

Transportation:

The airports in Sardinia are Cagliari-Elmas International Airport (CAG), Alghero-Fertilia Airport (AHO), and Olbia Costa Smeralda Airport (OLB) but you can also reach this island by ferry from Italy, Corsica, and Tunisia. It’s advisable to book your tickets in advance, especially during peak travel seasons. Once there, you need to rent a car because you cannot rely on public buses and don’t allow you to get to many special places off the bus routes.

Explore the Sardinian heritage

Sardinia is home to some of the oldest standing buildings in Europe, the Nuragic ruins. There is also a Phoenician temple complex at Tharros and the Roman ruins of Nora near Chia.

Accommodation:

Sardinia has a wide variety of accommodation options to suit all budgets. You can find everything from luxurious resorts such as the luxury hotel Cala Cuncheddi in Sardinia to budget-friendly hostels and Airbnb rentals or you may consider staying in agritourism, which are traditional farmhouses that offer home-cooked meals and rustic accommodations.

Cultural immersion

Before leaving for Sardinia, check if there are any local events or festivals taking place during your vacation period. Attending a traditional celebration can be a fantastic way to immerse yourself in Sardinian culture for example the Carnival festival that can transport you to a mysterious and singular atmosphere.