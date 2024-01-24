Essential Insights on SEO Survival – Unearth and Sidestep Common Mistakes for Online Triumph

Trying to rank your website at the top of the search results by using SEO is a bit of an art. It takes a lot of patience, testing, and many hours at the keyboard. When you get SEO right, it can lead to a lot of targeted traffic that will bring in a lot of money. However, there are a lot of common mistakes that SEOs make.

Avoiding SEO mistakes can be like walking a tightrope. One wrong move and your website falls in the rankings. When you know what the common mistakes are, it helps to avoid them and keep your website rankings intact. In this article, we will go over several common pitfalls you should avoid when doing SEO for your website.

1 – Not Outsourcing

Not too long ago, all it took to run a website was a lot of coffee. You could be a one-man band and get everything done yourself. There are plenty of SEO tools to help you with keyword research, technical SEO, and even taking care of the UX of your site.

Outsourcing is not optional as you can only do so much on your own. One of the most obvious areas to outsource is the SEO itself. Hiring a company like SEO Manchester is going to take a lot of work off of your plate so you can focus on running your business.

Content creation is another area where outsourcing can free up your time. Creating engaging, SEO-friendly content requires not just writing skills but also knowing how to optimize content for both search engines and readers.

Link building is essential when it comes to sending signals to Google to rank your site. The process of getting backlinks is long and tedious. This is an obvious area to outsource.

2 – Ignoring the User Experience

All too often, SEOs are focused on pleasing Google and ignoring the fact that people are the ones who will visit the site. This means that the User Experience (UX) is extremely important to make sure that your website ranks.

A good user experience means that visitors can find what they need easily and quickly, and they don’t end up clicking away from your site and back to the search results. Users who bounce off of your site quickly send a signal to Google that your site has a poor UX.

3 – Not Diversifying Traffic Sources

SEO is usually focused on just ranking on Google but these days it should also include being an overall marketer. This means getting traffic from other sources besides just organic search.

One effective way to diversify is through social media marketing. You can get a lot of traffic from a good social media marketing campaign. As a bonus, you can also build a brand this way which Google likes.

Another important channel is email marketing. They always say the money is in the list and that hasn’t changed in decades. It’s even more true these days than ever before.